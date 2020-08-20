Westmoreland bikers benefiting from $52-million training programme

PETERSFIELD, Westmoreland - Motorcyclists in Westmoreland are now benefiting from a virtual training and motorcycle simulator programme at the Petersfield Vocational Training Centre in the parish.

The project, spearheaded by the Ministry of National Security, which is being undertaken at a cost of $52 million, allows for the delivery of important content to riders while addressing their physical capabilities and readiness.

The centre, which was officially opened by minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Senator Matthew Samuda on Sunday, forms part of Government's strategy to reduce motorcycle fatalities on the nation's roads and was designed from retrofitted containers, equipped with two state-of-the-art motorcycle simulators. A second simulator will be placed at Grange Hill High School, also in Westmoreland, where they currently have a remedial after-school programme for high school dropouts.

In recent years there have been a number of road fatalities in the parish of Westmoreland, many involving motorcyclists.

With 44 deaths in 2019, the parish recorded the highest number of the 119 road fatalities that year for the Area One Police Division, which also includes the parishes of Hanover, Trelawny and St James.

Biker Dane Beckford, a beneficiary of the programme, implored his colleagues to use the roadway responsibly.

“They are not to enhance the performance of their motorcycles and also not to lay down on the gas tank while riding at a fast speed as this practice will reduce their breaking reaction. A biker should also not speed behind another bike as the breeze energy from the bike in front will propel the one at the back…,” he argued.

Another motorcyclist, who is also a beneficiary of the programme, pointed to the importance of wearing a helmet.

He related that he is currently recovering from a broken shoulder arising from a collision. Luckily, he said, he was wearing a helmet.

Samuda had told the gathering at the ceremony on Sunday that the Petersfield location was strategically chosen as Westmoreland is a hot spot for illicit activities and leads the list for most motorcyclists' fatalities in the island.

“Over the last five years, we have witnessed a spike in motorcyclist fatalities. So far, there have been 505 fatalities. Since this year alone, there are 79 recorded fatalities and interestingly, Westmoreland has recorded the highest number with 21 motorcyclists' fatalities,” he disclosed.

“When examining the statistics for this year in western Jamaica, it showed that the main causes of motorcyclists' fatalities were: failing to keep to the nearside or to the correct traffic lane, proceeding at excessive speed with no regards to conditions and turning to the right without due care.”

Audio-visual training that can accommodate both illiterate and literate individuals is being delivered at the Petersfield facility, utilising an Oculus headset virtual reality training module.

The course is made up of four modules —the breakdown of road code and signage; thorough description of the motorcycle, controls and components; introduction to basic manoeuvres and safety usage of the motorcycle and common collisions re-enactment and solutions on how to avoid collisions.

Come next month a motorcycle operations level one programme will be introduced as part of the curriculum being delivered by the Heart Trust/NSTA.

During a tour of the facility earlier this year, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang stated that participants on successful completion of the programme will be given a certificate, driver's licence and helmet.

Director of the Road Safety Unit at the Transport and Mining Ministry Kanute Hare and training officer at the Public Safety & Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) Inspector Robin Williams also addressed the gathering on Sunday.

Hare,in his remarks, urged bike operates not to drive under the influence of alcohol and to desist from using their cellular phones while driving their motorcycles.