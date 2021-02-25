Westmoreland native Da Goddess launches music career
SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Up-and-coming artiste Da Goddess is actively working to cement her place in the music industry, despite the negative impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the entertainment industry.
The Westmoreland native, whose given name is Keisha Brown, has recently released her new single Nuttin Regula, produced by 3Brain Records, in an intimate launch held at Pier One in Montego Bay, recently.
The Hampton School past student said it was a great experience, adding that the single was well received by her audience.
Since then, Brown has been taking the time to build her fan base and prepare for “the big things” that lie ahead.
“There is a lot of promotional work to be done and I am currently working on that. What is most intriguing is hearing young children sing the hook of my song, 'dem ting deh nuh regula'. That feels really good,” said the singjay.
Her vision, she stressed, is “far deeper than just music”.
She noted that her goal is to use music as a means to build a better and brighter future for those in need.
The singjay said she is not discouraged by the pandemic and plans to continue pursuing her dreams.
“COVID has created a setback in most of our lives but in every catastrophe there is opportunity. The reaction of the people to me stepping out into the music world, in this challenging time, has certainly moved me to push harder,” she said.
As she eyes a permanent place in the music industry, the singjay is promising more projects.
“There is a lot in the pipeline. If you want to know more about my upcoming plans, visit my Instagram page at keishadagoddessofficial,” she urged.
