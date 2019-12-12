WFA delegates to vote for president tomorrow

LLANDILO, Westmoreland — Everton Tomlinson, one of the longest-serving parish Football Association (FA)presidents, will face yet another challenge tomorrow when his former General Secretary Devon Maxwell seeks to remove him from the position he has held for nearly 20 years.

The lead up to the election at the annual general meeting that will be held at the FA's offices in Llandilo has been marked with accusations and counter accusations from both sides, and up to earlier this week, both were confident of victory.

Affiliates of 19 clubs, as well as members of the executive, will be eligible to vote with both Tomlinson and Maxwell leading the slates that were nominated.

Tomlinson's team includes Dr Kevin McIntyre, Henroy Kelly, Hector Thompson, Sylvia Walters, Beverley Spence-Chin, Charmaine Hutchinson, and Rosealee Woods.

Maxwell's team has Kevin Ruddock, Marlon McBean, Allan GoPaul, Patrick Keeble, Zemroy Senior, Ann Robinson, and Andre Palmer.

In addition to Maxwell, Senior and Kelly are part of the outgoing executive.

Tomlinson has based his confidence on the successes achieved by the FA under his stewardship.

These, he said, include the construction of an office building as well as fencing the Llandilo field where all games are played, as well as the setting up of floodlights to facilitate night games.

Maxwell, who has served the Westmoreland FA at several levels for over 15 year, has however led a chorus of detractors, accusing Tomlinson of being autocratic and not involving his executives in the decision-making process.

Maxwell, who was elected as general secretary in 2016 when he masterminded the running of the FA's affairs along with Tomlinson, told the Jamaica Observer West recently that Tomlinson “wants to do everything by himself, he wants to be the treasurer, the general secretary, the president and league director”, adding that he was locked out of one area of the office after the incumbent president replaced the lock without notifying him.

But Tomlinson has fired back with his own set of allegations — including having to remove Maxwell as the league director — after “several discrepancies came up including players being allowed to compete despite not being properly transferred”.

“We have been operating without a general secretary for the last three years,” Tomlinson told the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week.

“Mr Maxwell has not even attended meetings the last three years after I removed him from the league director's position and asked him to concentrate on the job as the general secretary,” Tomlinson noted.