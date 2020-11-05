Where is the plan, JFF?

Thousands of football players of varying abilities around the island face a second-straight season of no competitive football as the coronavirus continues to affect not just Jamaica, but across the globe.

The 2019-20 season was cut short when the virus appeared on the island in March, at a time when all the leagues were in full swing, and based on what we have been hearing from the powers that be, only the Premier League will be played in the 2020-21 season.

We asked in this space weeks ago how the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) plans to promote teams to the Premier League next year if there are no lower division leagues.

There was a big press conference that announced a November 14 starting date for the Premier League without naming a major sponsor, a press conference that saw no representative from the Ministry of Health and Wellness who must give the go ahead if one ball is to be kicked.

It is seeming more unlikely as time passes that the Premier League will start this month and we have heard a back-up date in early December, that is, if the Ministry of Health gives the okay to start the league that the JFF has not yet designed a testing programme or has said who would pay for that exercise which will be expensive.

Schoolboy players were more fortunate that the 2019 season was complete, but the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) was forced to pull the plug on the 2020 season after there was a surge in COVID-19 cases on the island, resulting in an increase in deaths and the suspension of face-to-face classes in schools.

The talk is that ISSA still has plans for a shortened season sometime in May or June, primarily for the older boys who are completing high school and interested in taking up scholarships in the United States.

It is great that ISSA is thinking in those terms of giving the boys and girls the opportunity, but with the late start of school pushing back the start of track and field training and with the distinct possibility of a late Boys' and Girls' Champs, it will take some serious creativity to have a football competition that will be more than a festival, one that would allow teams interested in taking part to play at least a six to 10-game season.

But while ISSA is at least talking about playing football, we are still waiting to hear from the JFF what their plans are for the thousands of players in their parishes and confederations across the country.

Sitting out two seasons will do nothing to enhance the talents of the players who are not in the select few schools that will play most of the season or playing in the Premier League.

The second-tier Super leagues provide a good platform for players who have ambitions of playing at the next level, or even to help fuel dreams of playing international club football.

It would be instructive to remember that one of our best central defenders Ian “Pepe” Goodison, who was an important member of the 1998 World Cup team, and who also enjoyed a long club career in England, was not playing in the Premier League when he was spotted.

How many more players will be denied their opportunities of achieving their full potential and also deny the country their services, while the executives of the JFF sit on their hands and are seemingly clueless when it comes to real innovations as to how to move the sport forward at the local level.

No wonder the team that will represent Jamaica at the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Fifa World Cup qualifying will be made up of overseas players because the JFF continues to fail to do their jobs of developing those who are born and raised right here.