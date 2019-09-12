Whitmore wants more games at Montego Bay Sports Complex

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Theodore Whitmore, head coach of the senior men's national team, the Reggae Boyz, believes that the football field at the Montego Bay Sports Complex should be available for more events, including local football competitions.

The venue has been used for training and competition for several national teams, the opening of the ISSA football season, as well as several finals, and has served as the home base for former Red Stripe Premier League team, Montego Bay United, for two seasons.

Whitmore, however, argues that the venue is underused and local finals should be played there as well.

“I don't see enough football being played here,” he told the Jamaica Observer West last week as the Reggae Boyz prepared for their CONCACAF Nations League game against Antigua/Barbuda, which was played last Friday at the complex.

“We have so many finals being played, and just to have it (Montego Bay Sports Complex) idle...only the national teams or major schoolboy football games it is being used for,” Whitmore told the Observer West.

The Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation semi-finals and finals, as well as the St James Football Association Major League and Division One finals are played at Jarrett Park, while all other finals including the Division Two, Under-17 and Under-20 finals are played at the UDC field on Howard Cooke Boulevard in the resort city.