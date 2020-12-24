Whitter Group brings good tidings to the poor and needy

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The philanthropic Whitter Group on Monday donated cheques totalling $500,000 to three organisations that cater for less fortunate individuals in Montego Bay, the lion's share of which will provide a lifeline to the Committee for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI), now struggling to maintain operations as a result of severe financial constraints.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony held at Whitter Village in Ironshore, Angella Whitter, managing director of the Whitter Group, reflected that she felt compelled to assist upon learning of the looming closure of the cash-strapped non-governmental organisation that has been providing invaluable service to the mentally ill in the city for nearly three decades.

“I read that they (CUMI) were facing closure and just sitting in my chair and looking back I said, 'No, for a community such as ours where our people are so caring and understanding we shouldn't really have an institution like that closed'. So, I just said I am going to start to give back from time- to-time and see how we can assist in making that institution continue to serve those persons who are in need,” Whitter explained.

Joy Crooks, the administrator for CUMI, expressed her gratitude for the generosity of the Whitter Group after receiving the symbolic $300,000 cheque, noting that it will go a far way in the provision of two meals daily as well as other physical and therapeutic needs for the 25 clients.

She bemoaned that due to novel coronavirus pandemic the annual charity run, CUMI Come Run, the main fund-raiser for the organisation, had to be cancelled.

“That impacted us greatly to cover the main part of the running cost: to pay salaries, utility bills and so it's because it is nearly two thirds of our income is earned from the CUMI Come Run. So you can imagine the magnitude of the impact,” Crooks pointed out.

“It [$300,000 donation] will go a far way at least to keep us ticking over for a period of time... I can't say what is the period of time.”

But Whitter has committed to perpetuate her generosity to the organisation.

Apart from CUMI, the St James Infirmary and the Open Heart Charitable Mission (The Care Centre) were also the recipients of $100,000 each.

“This is what the Whitter family is about and the Whitter Village. We have always believed in our community and especially persons who are less fortunate. At this time there are so many issues with COVID and people are literally hungry and are in need and so what better thing to do than to share our resources from the Whitter Group,” said Whitter Group's managing director.

“We try our best as a group to always be caring and sharing, to reach out to participate with our community endeavors from time to time and I am hoping that with the cheques that will be delivered that there will be many persons that will have a smile on their faces during the Christmas season.”

Sandra Henry of the Open Heart Charity Mission, who cited that the organisation provides two meals daily for individuals who live on the streets of Montego Bay, was extremely grateful for the donation.

And Matron Jacqueline Wilson also thanked the Whitter Group on behalf of the residents of the St James Municipal Corporation-run infirmary.

The Whitter Group's managing director appealed to other businesses to jump on the bandwagon and extend a helping hand to the needy.

“I hope there will be many other organisations like ours who will do the same thing, reach out and assist our countrymen and our community folks as best as we possibly can,” she remarked.

Earlier this month, the Whitter Group of Companies officially launched their philanthropic arm, the Joe and Angella Whitter Foundation, with a $5-million scholarship fund to assist needy St James students with scholarships.

The foundation was launched in commemoration of the birthdate of Angella's late husband, real estate development tycoon, Joe Whitter.