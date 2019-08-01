TROY, Trelawny — As the country celebrates Emancipation Day, president of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association (TLMA) Hugh Grant is imploring the nation's youth involved in perpetrating crimes to “liberate themselves from the mental slavery of crime.”

On August 1, 1838 thousands of ex-slaves who had gathered at town centres and churches across Jamaica, then a British Caribbean territory, broke into joyous celebrations after hearing the final words of the Emancipation Declaration affirming their full freedom from slavery. This momentous date represented the abolition of the dehumanising system which had enslaved people of African descent in the British colony for over 150 years.

“Our society needs to be freed from the mental slavery of crime and violence that control the minds of our young people. If their minds are not free, we the older ones will remain in bondage behind the burglar bars of our homes. We cannot continue like this in Jamaica,” Grant stressed.

“The young people cannot continue to see the use of the guns and other weapons as their only hope. We have got to reach out to them, although it seems like they don't want us to reach out to them, but we have got to try.”

Grant was speaking at the Independence Thanksgiving Service of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) at the Troy Baptist Church in the parish on Sunday.

Jamaica's murder rate is said to be one of the highest in the world at 47 murders per 100,000 persons.

Police statistics indicate that 1,287 murders were committed in 2018, which represented a nearly 30 per cent drop in the 1,647 committed in 2017.

Apart from Trelawny, the other three parishes which constitute the Area One Police Division namely St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland are currently under a state of public emergency.

Grant, who noted that while the parish of Trelawny remains considerably safe, residents should not become complacent and should show compassion to those elsewhere under the siege of crime.

“Old people buckling in their homes in Clarendon. We are free in Trelawny, we are lucky. We have to be concerned about the other people. So far, I believe we have about 15 murders in Trelawny this year. Places have 70, 80, 100.

“I think you need to hear from these people, they are enslaved by criminals. I hope that one day, soon and very soon, they will be set free. They will be emancipated and will be as free as we are,” the president of the TLMA emotionally told the gathering at the church.

“In Trelawny we still have migratory criminals coming in and want to destroy us. Please if you have strange persons in your communities inform the police. Don't tell me you don't trust the police. Yes, there are bad JPs (Justices of the Peace) too, bad pastors, bad police, bad everybody, but you must can find one that you trust.”

For his part, Mayor of Falmouth and chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Councillor Colin Gager lauded the Trelawny police for their work in maintaining a relatively peaceful parish.

“When you look at the other parishes which surround us, I must sincerely express my gratitude to the men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who serve this parish. They are all doing a great job and are worthy of commendation,” the Falmouth mayor declared.

Rev Frantz Camille of the Troy Baptist Church expressed that while the murder rate in the parish is low, no one should be killed.

“We want it to be zero, so we have to enlighten people to tell them and remind them we are our brother's keeper,” the clergyman stated.