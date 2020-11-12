WRHA prepared should triple health threat materialises, says official

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Regional vector control officer for the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Ryan Morris, says while the region has seen no signs of a triple public health threat, namely dengue, flu and COVID-19, it is prepared for any eventuality that could arise from the recent persistent rainfall across western Jamaica.

“There is a potential for the triple threat because of the period [rainy season] that we are in, but we haven't seen it as yet,” stated Morris, adding that “we have to be prepared for it.”

The vector control officer further stressed that “we have retained all our resources from manpower to equipment. So, if the needs be, we will be able to react.”

Research has indicated that temperature, accumulated rainfall, and sunshine play an important role in mosquito breeding which can aid in the transmission of dengue fever.

In recent weeks, the country has seen an exponential increase in rainfall resulting mainly from two tropical storms — Hurricane Delta and Eta — that passed south and west of Jamaica.

An increase in stagnant water is expected from the frequent rainfall which could provide a breeding ground for the Aedes aegypti and Aedes a

lbopictus (Asian tiger mosquito) mosquitoes that spread the dengue virus.

Morris indicated that the possibility exists that by the end of this month, the western region could see an increase in the mosquito population. However, he noted that while this may not become a reality, “once the rain breaks, then you will get a true assessment of what is going on.”

In July, the region had intensified its vector control programme, but that has been interrupted by the rain. However, Morris said the team is ready to get back into the field as soon as the rain subsides.

“We still have the added vector control team, meaning the increase in temporary workers. And, you know from last year when we had the dengue, we had increased in our fogging equipment in terms of ULV (ultra-low volume) fogging machines and so. So, we still have all of that. So, I am comfortable that we are equipped to tackle once the rain subsides,” Morris explained.

“The minister [Dr Christopher Tufton] is very aware of the threat. So, as such they [Ministry of Health and Wellness] have been mobilising us to be out there and they have been equipping us to maintain our relevance in the field,” stressed the vector control officer.

During a ministry's weekly virtual press conference dubbed 'COVID Conversations' on Thursday, October 29, Dr Tufton had stated that “triple threat is something that must, first and foremost, be aware of and then make the necessary interventions to ensure the best public health outcomes for Jamaicans.”

“The fact, ladies and gentlemen, is that if we are complacent, in addition to our COVID-19 cases, we could have more than 300 dengue cases and three to five dengue deaths each week, in addition to influenza-like illnesses,” argued Dr Tufton.