We watched with concern the large crowds dressed in green and orange which gathered in close quarters on nomination day last Tuesday to cheer on their candidates. Somehow all the news reports and warnings were still not registering with these folks, much to the alarm of members of our medical community.

President of the Medical Association of Jamaica Dr Andrew Manning noted in a statement: “Our observations of nomination day on Tuesday were disheartening… The leadership of both parties have indicated that their respective supporters will behave responsibly, but actions speak louder than words! We are calling on them to declare publicly specific measures that they will take at this time to aid in the fight against COVID-19. We cannot afford to be complacent. Enough is enough.”

Dr Mindi Fitz-Henley, president of the Jamaica Medical Doctors' Association, stated, “It would be irresponsible of us if we did not speak up on this public health crisis on the verge of crippling the nation.” She said the health sector was “stretched thin and the blatant lack of adherence to the protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness is only adding to this burden”.

Dr Fitz-Henley noted that, “[D]octors have been working tirelessly to save lives putting the well-being of the country above themselves and their families for months. It is disheartening, to say the least, to see their sacrifices being outrightly disregarded.”

Within a few hours of receiving these releases we learned, at the prime minister's emergency press briefing last Friday, that two doctors at Kingston Public Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

Someone posted on social media that individuals who had just arrived at Norman Manley International Airport were seen heading into the KFC in Harbour View, despite signing an agreement at the airport that they would immediately go into quarantine. Prime Minister Andrew Holness disclosed that the police had been briefed to enforce quarantine regulations. It seems that unless we make examples of the lawbreakers their dangerous behaviour will continue.

Curfew hours have again been extended for Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, and Clarendon because of last week's spike in positive cases. This is a blow to restaurants and clubs which were just getting back on their feet. There was a suggestion on social media that perhaps delivery services and restaurant staff could be allowed to operate until 10:00 pm so that persons could order in meals. This may be a veritable lifesaver for some small businesses.

Pardon the repetition, but we must take individual responsibility to police ourselves, our families, friends, and co-workers. It has been six long months and many of us are getting “COVID weary”. With the wearing of masks, the constant washing of hands, the wiping of surfaces, the distancing even when we are seeing a long lost friend or relative, we feel disoriented and must push ourselves to continue to organise, focus and produce.

Let us have a heart for our front line personnel, working night and day to keep this country safe. All they asking of those who are in quarantine is to remain in your home and to ensure that you do not come into close contact with anyone around you.

Uganda President Kaguta Museveni waxed biblical to drive home his message: “Let's be our brother's keeper. In no time we shall regain our freedom, enterprise, and socialising... In the midst of emergency, we practise urgency of service and the urgency of love for others.”

Our politicians on the campaign trail are witty and persuasive. Let us hear them use these laudable qualities to convince their followers to be more responsible. Should they make dubs of the heartfelt appeals of Dr Fitz-Henley and Dr Manning? Whatever it takes, let us do it so that election day will not result in another spike, more heartbreak and more sleepless nights for our dedicated front line workers.

Jamaica shines on

The United States Democratic Party annual convention, held over four days last week, featured outstanding individuals with Jamaican roots. There was General Colin Powell, who endorsed the candidacy of Joe Biden for US president. There was host Kerry Washington and the hilarious Sarah Cooper, who gave yet another genius impression of President Donald Trump. Best of all was the brilliant Kamala Harris, the first woman of colour nominated for the vice-presidency.

Buju Banton performed for millions on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show. Chronixx was also a guest on a popular night show and we learned that President Barack Obama had Bob Marley, Koffee, and Popcaan on his 2020 summer playlist.

The Jamaica Observer staged the world's first-ever virtual fashion show last month, featuring designers from six countries, endorsed by the legendary Naomi Campbell. “If the last few months have taught us anything, it is that we have the power to create our own narrative and our own icons,” said Campbell. “I can't wait to see the fresh, new interpretations of style.”

It is pressure that creates diamonds, and these times challenge us to become the best versions of ourselves, embracing the many opportunities that digital options offer.

“The live experiences that defined our content simply evaporated, and so we were challenged to rethink everything,” said Observer Senior Associate Editor - Lifestyle and Social Content Novia McDonald-Whyte in a news report. “Working through a crisis to bring new ideas to the fore meant that we had to strengthen existing relationships and forge new connections across the world.”

Congratulations, Barbara Blake Hannah

The UK Press Gazette has launched the Barbara Blake Hannah prize aimed at recognising up-and-coming ethnic minority journalists. Blake Hannah, a Jamaican, was the UK's first black on-screen TV news reporter. She began her UK career in 1968 with Thames TV.

A prolific author, Blake Hannah launched her latest book, Growing Up – Dawta of JAH, recounting her experiences and findings since her return to Jamaica in 1972. She shared a wise saying, “ 'If the lion does not tell its tale, the hunter will always make the headlines,' ” and added, “So hear me roar!”

Rugby wonder Keisha-Ann Down

Do not let her exquisite looks fool you, Keisha-Ann Down has been a warrior in rugby, having shone on the Kingston University team in London. After completing a master's degree in sustainable development and working in the UK, she returned to Jamaica and established her corporate coaching company, Dragonfly Pathways.

Down was elected vice-president of the Jamaica Rugby Association and, with President Jerry Benzwick, raised funds, developed their constitution and by-laws, attracting international respect for our national team.

It was announced recently that she is the first Jamaican to be awarded a World Rugby Women's Executive Leadership Scholarship. She will pursue the Women in Leadership course through Cornell University (USA) while working on an online sports coaching psychology programme in the UK.

Good going, Keisha-Ann!

