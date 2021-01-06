'Butch' Stewart gave of his best, was the absolute best

With the passing of Gordon “Butch” Stewart Jamaica has lost one of its greatest entrepreneurs and spirited visionaries. But it has also lost a devoted son who deeply loved our country, appreciated our nation's beauty, and recognised the warmth, refinement, and opportunities that it could present.

As we remember Butch, let's think about what he did for not only Jamaica but the entire Caribbean region. We were focused on exporting coconuts and bananas and were content in doing so. Butch looked around at the beauty of the Caribbean and saw what no one else could at that time — the Caribbean as the hospitality capital of the world.

When I think of iconic Jamaican brands, three come to mind — Bob Marley, Usain Bolt, and Sandals. There is not a single place in this world I have visited as a Jamaican where someone doesn't associate me with one of these brands. Stewart not only put us on the map, he made sure that we occupy a very classy section of the map.

For me, it feels as if I've lost a kindred brother, a respected role model, and a vibrant friend. He was someone who understood what it meant to take chances, defy the odds, and have an everlasting love and enthusiasm for entrepreneurship.

As a Jamaican-born entrepreneur, it's examples like Butch that gives me the confidence to strive for excellence. Simply put, without a visionary like Gordon “Butch” Stewart, there would not be a Wesley J Hall.

I built a hotel in Saint Lucia and Butch came to visit. I am not a hospitality person, so I was very nervous when the “King of Hospitality” himself blessed my property with a visit. He told me how impressed he was with the property — that's akin to Usain Bolt telling you how much he admired your speed. I thought he was being insincere, but he wasn't. He asked me what challenges I was having with the hotel and I told him low occupancy. He immediately put me in touch with his head of sales and marketing and gave the direction that he should give me whatever support I needed to ensure my venture was successful. Think about that!

We, at times, worry about the new up-and-comer and how they will affect our business. Butch didn't. He wasn't worried about the three hotels he had in Saint Lucia that I was now competing with. His thought was, “There is enough business in the world for both of us.”

Butch was certain that a Caribbean company could compete with the best in the world — and he was right. Of course, we, as fellow Jamaicans, aren't surprised, never giving up is in our DNA.

Thanks to Butch's brilliant business acumen and constant drive to raise the bar of excellence, the thousands of people who entered his Sandals resorts every year got so much more than a vacation. They got an experience. They got innovation. They got hospitality at its very best. In essence, they got Butch.

He not only gave people his absolute best, he helped strengthen those around him to be their best.

Whether in business or in one's personal life, you need a strong team and a strong community. Butch always stepped up to the plate, spending more than 40 years helping to improve the lives of those in the Caribbean. From the Sandals Foundation, which builds up communities through education and health care, to environmental causes and the Sandals Corporate University to further develop his employees, Butch embodied true success in every aspect of life, which is why it should not come as a surprise to anyone that he has earned more than 50 accolades, including doctor of laws degrees and the Chancellor's Award from The University of the West Indies, and one of Jamaica's highest national distinctions, the Order of Jamaica (OJ) and the Commander of the Order of Distinction (CD).

While Butch's passing means we've lost a cherished and irreplaceable figure in Jamaica, we mourn with the full knowledge that his legacy will continue through the work he's established, and the people whose lives he's touched. Butch was a tireless champion of excellence and I can confidently say I will do everything in my power to ensure we, as Jamaicans, have the opportunity to exceed his expectations.

Dr Wesley J Hall is executive chairman of the KSS Group of Companies and founder and chairman of The BlackNorth Initiative.