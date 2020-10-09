'Dead tired'

It's 4:00 am and you are awakened by your mother, who is supposed to be sleeping in the adjoining bedroom. She is crying out in agony. You rush to her aid. Obviously distressed, she struggles to tell you that she is finding it difficult to breathe. As she takes big gasps of air between each word, she manages to whisper to you that she feels like an elephant is sitting on her chest. Your first impulse is to take her to the nearest hospital.

Alternately, it is 3:00 pm on a Saturday afternoon and your son's friends rush to find you. Your son, who was playing football, accidentally banged his head on the goalpost and has blacked out. You rush towards him, scoop his motionless body in your shaking arms, and jump in the nearest taxi, and off you go to the hospital.

Similarly, it's the weekend; it's 10:00 pm and you are out for a night on the town. You are slightly intoxicated but believe you can still drive. The car you are driving narrowly misses a speeding motorcyclist, who has now run into a lamp post. You hurriedly rush to his assistance. He is crying out in anguish; it seems as if his leg is broken. You call for an ambulance.

Let's juxtapose this with another set of scenarios.

It's 4:00 am on a hectic internal medicine unit, an overwhelmed medical intern is trying to map out in her mind how she will finish clerking all the remaining patients for admission, wolf down her breakfast from the hospital canteen, and freshen up — all in time for the morning ward round with her seniors.

Similarly, it's Saturday afternoon, and it's handover time in the local accident and emergency (A&E) department. The nurses have done their shift change, and now the doctors are about to do their handover of the scores of patients who have now descended upon the department. Almost halfway through, the handover is stopped as senior team members are being asked to assemble around the lifeless body of a male child. It's all hands on deck, as curtains are drawn. The parent is whisked away to register their child.

Likewise, it's 9:30 pm, and a medical doctor says goodbye to his wife and newborn as he heads out to start his third consecutive 'graveyard' shift for the week in a casualty department. He is praying and hoping that it will be a 'quiet' night. During the handover from the previous shift he is told that there has been a motorbike accident nearby and he should prepare to receive.

Were you able to match the two sides of the scenarios? Were you able to appreciate a little bit more the dynamic of the patient-doctor encounter?

After reading those scenarios you are probably thinking to yourself that they sound hypothetical, but probable. So what's my point?

Well, I have one more paired scenario for you. An ill child admitted to a rural hospital needs urgent medical attention. The decision is made for the patient to be transferred to a tertiary facility so that they can receive expert help. Equally, it's midweek and a medical intern is being asked to transport a patient from a peripheral hospital to a specialist hospital in the nation's capital. It's his third night on the service. En route to his destination, the doctor collapses in the ambulance and subsequently dies.

The last scenario might sounds extreme, but unfortunately it is not. As reported by several media outlets, this was what happened to Ardennite Dr Yakeev “Foska Oats” Morris, who unfortunately passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Are you better able to appreciate how a vague scenario can morph into a real-life occurrence, when a name, date, time, and place is added?

I would recommend you re-read the above three scenarios and envision someone you know and love being in those scenarios. It hits differently when you say their names.

I remember exactly where I was when I found out about Dr Morris's death. I learnt of it through a colleague's WhatsApp status. The sensationalism of the media prevents us from properly digesting the news. As you hear about one issue there is another more 'enticing' issue vying for our attention. Well, for me, Dr Morris's death was a wake-up call. I literally had to take a step back and say, wait, what is going on here?

Similarly, the Jamaican society needs to pause and reflect carefully as to how a young Jamaican medical doctor could have died due to possible work-related exhaustion.

Fatigue is a universal symptom which everyone can relate to. How then could a medical doctor be that burnt out, that overwhelmed, that spent? The Jamaican society tends to view health care from a patient-centred perspective rather than the balanced one which includes the health care provider. From the scenarios presented I'm sure it is now clear that both sides need to be borne in mind by the wider society.

Life and death

Doctors talk amongst themselves. And I do not think that there is one doctor on the island who has not heard of this young man's death. I do not think that there is one doctor who is not saddened by the loss of such a young colleague. He had the potential to be a husband, a father, a nation-builder.

Dr Morris's death, though possibly multifactorial, could have been prevented. Some might argue doctors are workaholics. Though there may be some truth to that, doctors are not robots. And even robots must get their batteries recharged. Doctors are humans; not superhumans. From the looks of it, Dr Morris was spent. He had nothing left in his reserves; he was dead tired. Clearly, work-life balance in the medical profession has become a matter of life and death.

Entering the medical profession is a lifelong investment. It takes millions to produce a single physician; just think of the tuition fees, textbooks, equipment purchases, etc. If a family decides to support a family member to enter the profession they are expecting their investment to yield returns over time. Dr Morris was just now only getting started. In a sense, he and his family were short-changed; five years of medical education and only a little over five weeks on the job. Tragic.

Issues that face doctors locally

In the space of a few weeks to months issues affecting the profession locally has made it to the forefront, and then the back burner — the unemployment of junior doctors, work-related exhaustion, abuse from the public, and the heightened infection risk of being on the front line. These are issues which the Jamaica Medical Doctors' Association (JMDA) have tirelessly lobbied on, but, as usual, the magnitude of the problems is not apparent until something extreme happens; only then will the public wake up.

The profession is a selfless one, and yet it can be all-consuming. And therein lies the danger.

I am drawing a line through these issues because I want the public to see a pattern. Before a seismic earthquake, there are always little tremors.

Collectively medical doctors are conservative. They are not the placard-bearing, tyre-burning types. (Then again, we might just surprise you.) We are not like our militant Jamaican nurses who collectively lobby, protest, speak out until they get what they rightly deserve.

In the Jamaican context, medicine tends to be patient-centric, meaning everyone is so consumed with the person being ill — and rightly so. Dr Morris's death signals the need for attention to the other side. The once lopsided view of patient-centred care needs to be balanced. So rather than just fund-raise for the much-needed incubator or ventilator, will you also lobby on behalf of the human operators of these life-saving equipment? If you will, then here are a few more helpful suggestions which, I believe, could be of help to the profession:

• Corporate social responsibility: I propose we erect a Dr Yakeev Morris Doctor's Rest Room/Lounge, the first of which should be at the Annotto Bay Hospital. Corporate sponsors could come on board to outfit the room with appliances, furniture, etc. In retrospect, I'm sure Dr Morris could have benefited from access to a rest area, where he could have recharged and then resumed his duties. Instead, he chose to mentally override his internal checks and balances. The over six-decades old UWI Medical Sciences Annual Benefit 'Smoker Theatre Production' could also donate its proceeds to outfitting this on-call room as well.

• Anti-burnout workshops: Corporate entities could sponsor an ethics conference organised by the JMDA emphasising the need for work-life balance in the profession and negative implications on both patient and physician if this is not achieved. We could also swim upstream and start with our medical students to educate them about developing health and wellness habits from early. Habits such as prompting each other to take guilt-free breaks while at work.

• Citizen initiatives: When Labour Day rolls around, I want to encourage Jamaicans to come to the hospital donned in their overhauls with paint brushes in hand, ready to give the doctors'/nurses' room a facelift. I want to see citizens' associations writing to their local hospitals enquiring how they could be of assistance. What about organising a 5K in your town to raise funds for the local hospital?

• Keep the conversation going: Terms such as 'essential workers' and 'front-line workers' have only now just entered our vernacular because of COVID-19. But that doesn't mean the conversation needs to stop. Local current affairs shows should take up the mantle of bringing these issues to the fore.

Think about it, the same profession that you make demands on throughout your entire life — from the paediatrician at birth to the pathologist at death — is making a demand on you, to take care of it, so it can continue to take care of you. Lopsided relationships never work in the end.

Given that I am not the sole generator of ideas, I welcome the input of other stakeholders. Regardless, the alarm has been sounded. The question is: Are we listening?

Doctors are lauded as heroes. Dr Morris — an essential worker who died on the front line — I believe, was a martyr. The question then becomes, how will we honour him? His death signals the need for deliberate policy changes.

As Jamaican doctors, we love our patients, and we know that they love us. However, we must remember that love is an action word. Show us you love us. Collectively advocate on our behalf when you see issues that affect the profession make the news. Do not stay silent. Silence is compliance.

May your soul rest in perfect peace, Dr Yakeev Morris.

Briana Thomas-Edwards is a medical practitioner. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or brianathomasja@gmail.com.