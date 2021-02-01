The horror of the murder of four street people in Kingston, and the subsequent reports of the condition of the homeless, recalls Marcus Garvey's statement on poverty: “Poverty is a hellish state to be in. It is no virtue. It is a crime. To be poor is to be hungry without possible hope of food; to be sick without hope of medicine; to be tired and sleepy without a place to lay one's head; to be naked without the hope of clothing; to be despised and comfortless. To be poor is to be a fit subject for crime and hell.”

This level of poverty leads to homelessness, and we must acknowledge the efforts of this and previous administrations for the safety net of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) that has been keeping many a body and soul together.

Homelessness is a global problem, and here in Jamaica it is taken seriously by the Ministry of Local Government and several outreach organisations. However, it is when tragedy strikes that ordinary citizens are jolted by this heart-rending situation.

It is not only people with mental issues who end up on the street. On Friday evening TVJ reporter Anthony Lugg interviewed “Jodi”, a well-spoken, young woman with a seven-year-old son now living on the street. She used to work in a call centre and after she lost her job last year ended up on the street. She says thugs have stolen all her important documents.

Lugg's colleague, Janella Precius, who was presenting the news, posted on social media: “This story broke my heart… I had to dig deep to present the remainder of the newscast.” For those who wish to help Jodi, Janella shared her number: 876-431-1093. We understand that several people have reached out to assist.

The Open Arms Centre on Windward Road, the Centre for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI), and the Clarendon Association for Street People (CLASP) are inspiring organisations. I had the pleasure of visiting the Open Arms Centre and left with a purchase of beautiful hassocks crafted by the once-homeless residents. The manager, retired Mental Health Nurse Yvonne Grant, was conferred with the Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 2019 for her dedication to the mentally ill. Grant walked us through classrooms, workrooms, and the grounds where farming is done. As a result of their training, scores of previously homeless individuals are now able to take up jobs and afford their own accommodation.

Nurse Joy Crooks, co-founder of the Montego Bay-based CUMI, can recount many success stories of mentally challenged individuals who have made a turnaround in their lives. Hundreds of her clients have been able to return to the community, obtain work, and achieve stability in their lives.

CUMI, a community-based, non-government organisation, officially opened its doors in 1991, when a group of concerned citizens established a soup kitchen and rehabilitation centre in Brandon Hill, Montego Bay, St James. CUMI's Day Centre has a small staff, supplemented by volunteers and partners. It has since served as a model for several other parishes, including Kingston, Portland, Westmoreland, Clarendon, and St Ann. It partners with the community, private sector, and government agencies, as well as works closely with Cornwall Regional Hospital.

CLASP was created in 1995 by a group of concerned citizens. They state their mandate as “to take charge of the mentally ill street people, facilitate the provision of their rehabilitation, and return the stabilised ones to the mainstream of the wider society”. They note that their clients are evaluated and counselled by a team from the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) who, along with kind donors, including Food For the Poor, provide medication and supplies.

The Jacob's Ladder project of the Mustard Seed Communities (MSC) was conceived by Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon to protect individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities after they become 18 years old — the age when government subvention would end for his young charges.

“We couldn't allow our people to go on the street,” said Monsignor Ramkissoon. “We had to create a safe haven for them.”

Jacob's Ladder is nothing short of a community powered by love. The 101 residents are housed in 40 cottages with a supervisor in charge of each group. In the large centre of excellence built by Digicel Foundation there are therapy, catering, learning, and craft facilities. A farm has been established, which helps to provide food for the various MSC residences throughout Jamaica.

We can take the example of the compassionate heroes in our midst and volunteer to rescue our homeless. Last Friday's Jamaica Observer editorial noted that, currently, “forcing people off the streets may be in breach of their rights”, but the call was made on legislators to act “to ensure that our most vulnerable people are protected, even against their will, and that good order prevails”.

Vaccines, please!

Jamaican seniors are very anxious to receive COVID-19 vaccines, so we are heartened that the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) will be joining with the Ministry of Health to speed the process. Jamaica Information Service ( JIS) reports also that the New Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica Rungsung Masakui is exploring arrangements with Jamaica for his country to provide vaccines to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic: “Our capacity is huge; it is 300 million per month,” he noted. “So we can think of collaborating in this area by sharing our products or by sharing our experiences.” We are certainly looking forward to this.

PAJ Journalism Week

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) had a successful National Journalism Week. Its forum last Monday explored Jamaica's high rating for press freedom by Reporters Without Borders. We are miles ahead of many developed countries. The 2020 PAJ Awards were presented on Saturday. Congratulations to the winners who were still being announced after this column's deadline. A special award was presented to PAJ Executive Member Michelle Wilson-Reynolds for giving generously of her organisational and fund-raising skills, making the PAJ a model for good governance and sustainability.

Oliver Jones on Easton Lee

We are always buoyed by conversations with Jamaica's top motivator Oliver Jones. Last week he told us that the late Rev Easton Lee's family lived just a few miles from his in St Elizabeth. He said Rev Lee and his sister attended Miss Ranger Ford's school on South Camp Road in Kingston, and they both passed the Senior Cambridge exams at age 16. He said he wanted us to know that, “Easton was brilliant, very brilliant.”

Farewell, Danny Lyn

Danny Lyn was a close friend of our family and we were proud of his achievements. The founder of the Constant Spring Football Club, he coached talented young players from Cassava Piece and surrounding areas to become top players in the premier league.

Dr Lloyd Tenn notes that he was also a generous supporter of his alma mater, St George's College, coaching their Colts team for several seasons and the Manning Cup team in the late nineties. Our deep sympathy to the Lyn family.

