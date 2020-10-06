'Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future'

A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops. — Henry Adams

Jamaica joins the rest of the international community in commemorating World Teachers' Day. It is most befitting that World Teachers' Day is being celebrated on same day that the 2020/2021 academic year begins. Since 1994, October 5 has been set aside to observe World Teachers' Day. This important day commemorates the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organization and the United Nations Educational, Scientific Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommendations regarding the status of teachers. According to UNESCO, the recommendation sets the benchmark with regard to the rights and responsibilities and standards for teachers' initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

The concerns of teachers are real and must be taken seriously. To date a significant number of teachers are yet to receive their tablets, which were part of a 2018 salary negotiation agreement. Despite this our teachers are the real heroes, and their commitment to the profession remains unquestionable, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many teachers have made great sacrifices as they have employed many creative strategies in ensuring that no student is left behind during these unprecedented times. Many teachers have used their own resources to ensure that students have educational materials at their disposal at all times. We have seen documented evidence all across the globe of teachers who have walked and/or driven miles and miles to ensure that they are able to connect to Wi-Fi hot spots in order to connect with their students.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #4 speaks to quality education. Many of us can attest that education enables upward socioeconomic mobility and provides an avenue to escape poverty and, as educators, we wish the same for our students. The UN states that over the past decade major progress was made towards increasing access to education and school enrolment rates at all levels, particularly for girls.

Disturbingly, in 2020, as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe, a majority of countries announced the temporary closure of schools, impacting more than 91 per cent of students worldwide. This has forced us to think outside the educational box. The world has been thrust in a new age of virtual teaching and learning as the traditional chalk and talk and face-to-face instruction seem a distant memory. Teachers have not rolled over or walked away, instead they have redoubled their efforts in learning new modalities of delivery. This new and emerging technology has created a safe space for teaching and learning to continue as the nation's children must be afforded an education. We, the COVID-19 pandemic teachers, have had to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to Professor Klaus Schwab, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is characterised by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital, and biological worlds, impacting all disciplines, economies and industries, and even challenging ideas about what it means to be human. Undoubtedly, this must be done in a sensible and safe manner adhering to established health protocols.

This year's theme 'Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future' is rather appropriate. World Teachers' Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, as well as to showcase achievements. Additionally, the day provides a platform for teachers who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.

Let us pause during this week to say thanks to a teacher who has been there for us or for our children. As a nation, let us collectively give thanks to those teachers who have made untold sacrifices in order for their students to succeed. Our world is a better place because of our dedicated and hard-working teachers who have the best interest of their students at heart. Happy World Teachers' Day.

In the words of Brad Henry: “A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning.”

Wayne Campbell is an educator and social commentator with an interest in development policies as they affect culture and or gender issues. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or waykam@yahoo.com.