We should remember the words of Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, in response to reports of discrimination against individuals diagnosed with COVID-19, “Those who discriminate are assuming that they will not have the virus...today for you, tomorrow for me… You are discriminating against yourself, as none of us is immune. Please cut the hate and let us work together as a community.”

We have heard reports of nurses being denied public transportation and hearing hurtful remarks. Despite the sacrifices and long hours, we are subjecting them to this ignorant behaviour. Nurses Association of Jamaica President Carmen Johnson is well aware of the pressure her members face and has reminded them that they should try to get breaks in the day and to seek counselling if they become too anxious. Our friend Andrea Orelue, who is a medical technician, says she and her colleagues are working longer hours at the government labs.

We can lessen the challenges for health workers by following the Government-issued guidelines regarding frequent hand-washing, not touching our faces, social distancing, and wearing masks. If these workers are under such pressure now, how will they manage if the numbers keep increasing?

We were surprised to see so few people wearing masks when we drove through Kingston last week. Remember, if you do not have a mask, you can fold a scarf or a large handkerchief, ensuring that it covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

We must work at “flattening the curve” if we do not want to become a sad statistic. Last year, this time, we would have been horrified if we heard of a plane crash with deaths in two figures. Now we are punch-drunk as the global figures climb daily. At the time of writing this column COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 196,383 people of the 2,813,518 cases worldwide. Here in Jamaica, with over 150 cases from the Portmore call centre, we now have 288 cases and seven COVID-19-related deaths. We received the heartbreaking news on Thursday evening that the seventh was a four-year-old child.

Distressing report needs answers

Last week we saw a distressing news report of a doctor pacing outside Spanish Town Hospital waiting for his patient, who was about to give birth, to be admitted. The doctor had tried three other hospitals which had denied admission because the lady had COVID-19 symptoms. We understand that she gave birth but was transferred afterwards to the University Hospital, as her condition had worsened. We need answers as to why the Kingston hospitals had not been equipped to admit her.

Staying focused

The anxiety of uncertainty may distract us from all-important planning. Whether we get back to normal within a month or two, we need to understand that money will be tight and that we may have to redouble our efforts to keep our businesses afloat or to keep our jobs.

The COVID-19 crisis did not intimidate the Bonnygate Women's Group. Instead, they turned their talent to creating beautiful masks which have been in high demand.

We are proud that a Jamaican company, Quality Incorporations VII Limited, was able to export a large quantity of toilet paper to the US last week. Owner Krishna Vaswani had bought the old WI Pulp & Paper Company and transformed it into a high-producing operation of quality products. We in Jamaica could tell our US families that we were not suffering from a toilet paper shortage, and here we are boosting their supplies. If you have not yet read Malcolm Gladwell's David & Goliath, now is a good time to do so, as it reminds us of our power, despite our size.

Drs Leahcim Semaj and Sandra Palmer's Above or Beyond will be conducting what they term a global workshop, 'How to survive now and thrive in the post-COVID-19 world' in May. In this new dispensation, Dr Semaj said, “Anyone who can work from anywhere will now rise to the top.” Clyde McKenzie was the main speaker at the launch. “COVID-19 has removed superfluity and unmasked inefficiencies,” he said. “We have to embrace new realities. A lot of transformation will begin in the mind.” He reflected on his various careers, describing them as “job-sculpting, the ability to adjust to the environment”. He recommended Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman's book, Thinking Fast and Slow.

This is a challenge to politicians and their hacks to rid themselves of the developmental hindrance of political one-upmanship. We are encouraged that Dr Angela Brown-Burke is an active member of the COVID-19 Relief Committee headed by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, while Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett has appointed People's National Party Member of Parliament and former Tourism Minister Dr Wykeham McNeill to the COVID-19 Tourism Recovery Task Force.

Farewell, dear friends

We received the sad news of the recent passing of Sister Mary Paschal, RSM. We wrote about Sister Paschal on the occasion of her 98th birthday. Her past students from St Catherine High School have been sharing the impact of this passionate educator on their lives and on the transformation of the school. Sister celebrated her 101st birthday last December. Hers was life of mercy dedicated to her beloved Lord. Rest well, dear Sister Paschal.

Colleagues and friends are devastated at the passing of Colm Delves, retired CEO and board director of the Digicel Group. Chairman Denis O'Brien noted in a letter to the staff, “Colm was an extraordinary person; one of the very best. In his 13 years at the helm of Digicel, and despite the many, many successes achieved under his stewardship, his unique management style meant he always remained humble. That humility, along with his kind, calm, low key demeanour – and not forgetting his wry sense of humour -- made him beloved among our staff and, indeed, anyone and everyone who had dealings with him.”

Colm Delves was that calm centre of the Digicel dynamic. It was a privilege to experience his inspiring leadership, never drawing attention to his achievements because he was too busy congratulating his colleagues for theirs. Our condolence to his wife, daughter, parents, and brothers. We all miss him so much. Rest in peace, unforgettable Colm Delves.

