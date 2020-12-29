1831 was a pivotal year in Jamaica's history

Over the past 40 years t he history of Jamaica taught in the schools reflected the process of sanitisation that began with the omission of the period of Crown Colony Government from 1866-1944 that showed the successes of black Jamaicans after the Morant Bay Rebellion. Another unknown section of our history covers the period of English occupation of the island of Jamaica between 1655 and 1834, that includes a narrative of numerous insurrections including 1673, 1690, 1715, 1745, 1760-1, 1776, 1815, 1816, 1823, 1831. My mentor, the late Professor Fredrick Hickling, once described the period as one of “wars averaging every 25 years”. For this reason I honour the outstanding work of historian Professor Verene Shepherd and welcome, through the intervention of the Ministry of Culture, the proclamation by the governor general in declaring December 27, Samuel Sharpe Day.

The year 1831 was a pivotal year towards Emancipation. In the book Emancipation in the West Indies: A Six Months' Tour in Antigua, Barbados, and Jamaica in the year 1837 by James Armstrong Thome and Joseph Horace Kimball the following incidents were recorded: “It was the year when Messrs Jordon and Osborne — after they had established the Watchman paper — were both imprisoned; the former twice, for five months each time. At the close of the second term of imprisonment, Mr Edward Jordon was tried for his life on the charge of having published seditious matter in the Watchman. The paragraph which was denominated 'seditious' matter was this: 'Now that the member for Westmoreland (Mr Beaumont) has come over to our side, we will, by a long pull, a strong pull, and a pull altogether, bring down the system by the run, knock off the fetters, and let the oppressed go free.' On the day of Mr Jordon's trial the courtroom was thronged with coloured men, who had armed themselves, and were determined, if the sentence of death were pronounced upon Mr Jordon, to rescue him at whatever hazard. It is supposed that their purpose was conjectured by the judges — at any rate, they saw fit to acquit Mr J and give him his enlargement.”

Threats to make blood run in Kingston

Thome and Kimball also relate clashes between Jamaica's coloured class and the Jamaica Assembly. “The Watchman continued as fearless and seditious as ever, until the assembly were ultimately provoked to threaten some extreme measure which should effectually silence the agitators. Then Mr Jordon issued a spirited circular in which he stated the extent of the coalition among the coloured people and, in a tone of defiance, demanded the instant repeal of every restrictive law, the removal of every disability, and the extension of complete political equality; declaring that if the demands were not complied with, the whole coloured population would rise in arms, would proclaim freedom to their own slaves, instigate the slaves generally to rebellion, and then shout war and wage it, until the streets of Kingston should run blood. This bold piece of generalship succeeded. The terrified legislators huddled together in their assembly room, and swept away, at one blow, all restrictions, and gave the coloured people entire enfranchisement.”

The abolition agitation was at its height. The relations between the colony and the mother country were so far strained that the majority of the assembly threatened “to transfer their allegiance to the United States, or even to assert their independence after the manner of their continental neighbours”.

Much disaffection prevailed among the slave population, while planters foresaw in the approaching emancipation nothing but ruin and disaster — both to themselves and to the colony at large. Then the final nail was delivered to the coffin of oppression.

Sharpe and the

Samuel Sharpe, who worked in the master's house at Tulloch Estate, organised a peaceful general strike across many estates in western Jamaica at a critical time for the plantation owners — harvest of the sugar cane. The Christmas Rebellion, or as some have described, the Baptist war, began on Christmas Day 1831 at the Kensington Estate.

Christmas Day was a public rest day that also provided opportunities of entertainment and the enjoyment of alcohol by the enslaved. Sam Sharpe's peaceful strike was aborted by what seemed to be the careless actions of John Dunbar, a local leader of the Salter's Hill Baptist Church and resident doctor, who was also a medicine man and Mayalist healer. He was well respected among the whites and blacks, and who, under the influence of alcohol, was joined by his companions and set fire to the trash house at Tulloch Estate in Kensington, southern St James. The fires were interpreted as a signal that set off a chain reaction of insurrections across other estates. The resulting reprisals by the plantation owners led to the rebels burning the crops. Sharpe's peaceful protest turned into Jamaica's largest slave rebellion, killing hundreds, including 14 whites.

Contrary to popular belief, many slaves resisted the rebellion; even protected their master's property. However, many were forced into rebellion. Some of the enslaved even retreated and went back to work. The rebellion was put down by the military, with assistance from the Maroons, and many of the ring leaders, including Sharpe, were hanged in 1832. Missionaries like Reverend Henry Bleby was a witness who heard Sharpe reportedly utter the now-iconic words:

“We must be content to die for the benefit of the rest. I, for one, am ready to die in order that the rest may be free… I depend for salvation upon the Redeemer, who shed his blood upon Calvary for sinners… I would rather die upon yonder gallows than live in slavery!”

For his words and work toward Emancipation he is revered as a key figure in Jamaican and civil rights history. Despite this, Sharpe is mentioned only once in Caribbean newspapers of the time — in the Watchman's June 2, 1832 coverage of his execution and burial. The rebellion caused two detailed parliamentary inquiries which contributed to the 1833 abolition of slavery across the British Empire and the Act of August 1, 1834.

May we enter the new year of 2021 with a new consciousness that the freedom we now enjoy and take for granted came through the blood of our ancestors.

Dudley Chinweuba McLean II hails from Mandeville, Manchester, and is executive director of Associación de Debate Bilingüe Xaymaca (Adebatex), promoting debating in Spanish in high schools. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or dm15094@gmail.com.