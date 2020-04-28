COVID-19: A controversial disruptor

The world is anxious to see these days pass and mankind return to normality. Will it be normal or will it be the new norm? We can only wait and see.

However, the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic appears to be a controversial disruptor. Whilst it is disrupting human lives and living throughout the entire world, it is likewise creating several opportunities. Jamaicans are not left out of the prospects being created and this shows that we can be self-reliant in many ways. Some Jamaicans, including myself, have been writing about the importance of self-reliance and sustainability. In reflecting on my own thoughts chronicled in this newspaper I am more optimistic that the possibility exists by way of increased national consciousness. Innovators and founders of new businesses are emerging, placing Jamaica in an advantaged position.

Innovation, entrepreneurship and engaged scholarship

The article 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Jamaica's Salvation' (January 24, 2013) spoke of the need for a “feasible framework to encourage the brilliant and creative minds of this nation”. It asked that the Government create the necessary platform to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship so that some of Jamaica's best “thinkers and doers” will remain in the country and build the economy. This was based on the premise that innovation and entrepreneurship are fundamental in an environment with scarce resources. In combination, they are useful mechanisms for — and the cornerstone of — social and economic development, which are key factors in driving economic development and growth.

Currently, Jamaica stands proud to see that some of its own thinkers and doers have shown the world that innovation can indeed solve many of the challenges faced by mankind. Kudos to the University of Technology, Jamaica Team!

Rayvon Stewart and his team, along with faculty advisors, have made Jamaica very proud. Their innovative XERMOSOL is a potential solution for the global pandemic, COVID-19. Being able to destroy 99.9 per cent of deadly pathogens that are on surfaces, such as doorknobs, using ultraviolet technology is remarkable. This innovation is internationally recognised and promises great entrepreneurial and business success as it can be used by offices, schools, hospitals, among other places with large populations. Fundamentally, this innovation will be extremely useful in the local tourism industry as it prepares for a new form of tourism with renewed focus on protecting the destination and ensuring safety for all stakeholders, as indicated by the Ministry of Tourism.

Further praise to the two Jamaican engineers, Yekini Wallen Bryan and Larren Peart, who have likewise employed ingenuity in designing a multi-user emergency ventilator, as well as 3-D face shields and surgical masks, intended to help protect health care workers during this challenging time. Added to these innovations are the face masks and 3-D face protectors being created and manufactured by students and staff at other local universities.

With certainty, all Jamaicans and other people around the world are looking forward to the successful development and use of these products. These are true demonstrations of innovative technology coming out of a developing nation. They also show that innovation can profoundly help humanity as pointed out by Stewart. In fact, helping humanity is one of the five core areas being emphasised by the United Nations as they profess and propel the achievement of the sustainable development goals. They too should be brought into this conversation.

Another of my articles, 'Engaged scholarship needed for Ja's growth and development' (July 30, 2014) emphasised “the need for tertiary institutions in Jamaica to move away from the enclave research culture which causes them to be disconnected from society and the real issues” and be engaged in impactful research that is solution-oriented and for the betterment of mankind. The importance of engaged scholarship was emphasised for the Government, private sector, and communities to identify and define the problems they face and engage the universities in finding the solutions. COVID-19 made it happen.

The time for radical change is now. These young innovators need all the support they can get. They should be provided with the needed resources by the relevant stakeholders to enable them to continue providing critical solutions for the entire world.

Renaissance of the agriculture economy

The time has also come for the country to be food self-reliant. There is currently an abundance of food supply as the usual market sources for many farmers, including the tourism industry, have suspended operations due to COVID-19. Farmers and other people have become entrepreneurial in marketing and selling their produce to the local market at reasonable prices, and this is welcoming. Notwithstanding this innovative approach, more focus is to be placed on agro-processing, where agricultural produce can be preserved for future local consumption and export.

In the article, 'Food Security: Satiety, Self' (August 30, 2014), I emphasised the importance of agro-processing as a long-term strategy to reduce the food import bill from US$1 billion and to achieve sustainable food self-reliance. I also joined the call from the Ministry of Agriculture to “Eat what we grow and grow what we eat”. This is the truest reality at this time, as imported food may also become scarce because of this global pandemic.

Coupled with this suggestion, as indicated in another of my articles titled 'Infuse socialism in the economic model' (April 2, 2013), it is necessary to encourage partnership between the private sector and individuals. Farmers require this level of assistance as per this economic model in order to provide and increase capital, expertise, and other factors of production. This is to ensure produce quality and required yield, among other outcomes. This level of association will help them to generate backward linkages with suppliers and other small farmers to name a few, as well as forward economic linkages and markets such as the tourism industry.

