Crime, punishment and a tale of two cities

I wrote last week about the way we have been programmed to think. Maybe we have just accepted certain beliefs as facts because our parents did.



Take for example the common belief that western Kingston is the murder capital of the country, with traditional war zones such as Wilton Gardens (aka Rema), Arnett Gardens (aka Jungle), Tivoli Gardens and Denham Town. In fact, that division does not even fall in the top five.



Think instead of places like Hunt's Bay, Montego Bay, Clarendon, to name a few, that are the new killing fields.



Another very common belief is that we do not really fight crime in Jamaica. We've heard phrases like 'di police dem nah duh nuttin', 'di Government wutliss', 'no justice nuh deh a courthouse'. You have probably said them yourself.



Well, let us do some scientific analysis. Let us compare Chicago's performance and arrest rates to those of Kingston and St Catherine. The United States seems to be the standard by which we like to judge judicial progress. Chicago has a population of 2.7 million. The Kingston Gun Court serves Kingston and St Catherine, thus a population of 1.5 million. The court handles gun offences, excluding murder.



In Chicago, 197 people were charged for gun offences in 2018. In Kingston and St Catherine the number was 399 in 2019.

This speaks to a lot of things we do not often think about. This comparison needs explaining. Why Chicago? Well, we both have gun control, so possession of a firearm is an offence in both jurisdictions. Chicago also has really bad gang issues and a history of gang crime.



The victims and perpetrators also have similar demographics. So, we look at a situation wherein we are outperforming another city with mirror crime problems. It also stands out in their rate of solving murders, commonly called the 'clear-up rate'. In 2017, their clear-up rate was 17 per cent. By comparison, St Catherine South police division was over 60 per cent in 2019 and St Andrew north, 70 per cent!



This speaks volumes about our investigators. Yet, I am pretty sure you have never heard about it. This is an incredible performance. But it is also a well-kept secret.



The Kingston Gun Court also convicted 113 gunmen in that same time period. However, the impact on our murder rate is in question. Did it help? Well, we could look at where that rate could be if the system did not convict as many gunmen as it does. Also, look at how it could positively impact us in future years.



Or, maybe we need to move the goalposts on gun offences so that light sentences are no longer discretionary to the judge. To be frank, I like when judges decide, but 'sure prison' once arrested would help. Even better would be 'sure long prison'. This, however would impact the guilty pleas and thus reduce the conviction rate. So, 'no bail' would have to be the order of the day.

We would then need constitutional change; there is a hurdle everywhere.



But the truth is that these men are before the court and being convicted because the police force and the army are working. They did not get sent there by registered mail. It was the result of intelligence-gathering, operational efficiency and challenging trial work by the investigative community.



If having four times the per capita charge rate of a comparative zone like Chicago cannot convince you, then what can? A 20-time difference?



Or, maybe you do not care what is done if it does not yield the desired result of reduced murders. But that is not really logical thinking. Here is logic, free from emotion or bias: Chicago experienced about half of Kingston's and St Catherine's murders.

The primary tools used in the commission of these murders is guns. The people charged for gun offences number about half those charged in the Kingston Gun Court. This is because crime drives operations, arrests follow, then punishment.



So, what you see occurring by our armed forces is a reasonable response to our level of crime. It is actually, if per capita calculations are taken into account, much higher than Chicago's response to their murder issues. And, bear in mind that is a city with real issues. I could have selected New Hampshire, but I wanted to be fair.



So, at this arrest rate our court system is bursting at its seams. If we drive for more arrests it is going to become an India, where you wait five years for a trial date. Yet, this is what we are pushing for — more operations, more arrests. But then, you are going to need more courts, more judges, more registrars, more prosecutors — or didn't anyone think of that?



An even bigger concern is that this arrest rate and the large number convicted at this court have done nothing to deter criminals from killing. The solution, as I alluded to before — the Bail Act has to go. Greater remand facilities have to be created. We also have to accept that maybe they do not fear convictions.



What do they fear, then? That is one for the decision-makers. And together they work with all stakeholders, to include the criminal rights groups.

Why them? Because they are the eyes of the international community and the voice that is believed. Any solution that they disagree with will not work. They just tell their masters and we are doomed. They, unfortunately, hold the handle and our nation the blade. But, even they must have a magic number that will cause them to agree to a solution we can work with. Maybe it is when we get to 3,000 murders per annum.

