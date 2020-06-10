Demand change!

In the midst of the civil unrest that is engulfing America as a result of police brutality meted out to George Floyd, news came from the chairman of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Terrence Williams that yet another Jamaican had died in one of our penal institutions after 40 years of incarceration without a trial.

This is horrendous enough, but it is not the first time that people have been held in our penal institutions “at the governor general's pleasure” for inordinate lengths of time without trial.

Simply put, they have been imprisoned before they had the benefit of their case being addressed in a court of law.

I can almost be sure that the governor general does not know that he is holding these people, much less to know that they are being held at his pleasure.

But he should have heard of others in the past, such as Delroy McIntosh, Gladstone Ricketts, Errol Campbell, Sean Edwards, and others who have been highlighted over the years.

And most of these people so detained are mentally ill.

INDECOM indicates that more than 146 inmates with mental illness are being held without charge as they are not able to enter a plea in the court.

The immediate response of any person with an ounce of compassion would be to remove these people from these institutions and place them in institutions where they can get the appropriate medical attention.

Now that the governor general has heard of Chambers, what moral outrage will now move him to ensure that there is a comprehensive review done of inmates in these institutions with a view to getting them appropriate justice and medical attention?

He is not in charge of government policy, but he can exert influence if his conscience tells him that this situation cannot continue.

He cannot plea ignorance, and neither can the Government of Jamaica. The usual ritual of outrage is being indulged by Government, but outrage without action is not sufficient to bring the lasting change that is required.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is rightly incensed at what happened to Chambers, but he must now turn righteous indignation into forthright action and carry out the comprehensive review of the system that he has promised.

After that we want to see change. The bane of political promise is lethargy and nonchalance in doing things, though important, but which do not preoccupy the mind of the wielders of power as they do not immediately or even remotely affect their ability to maintain power. They bear no relevance to other things which are germane to the persistence of power.

Chambers has died, but the other 146 who are languishing in our penal institutions — though they may not affect votes in an election — their situations should sear the conscience of those who have power and pretend to love the poor, marginalised, and oppressed.

Indeed, it should sear our collective conscience as human beings. Officials who fail to track them in the system and prevent the abuses they suffer must themselves suffer tangible penalties for their neglect, if not their inhumanity.

As citizens, we must be resolute in demanding change and be part of the struggle for what is demanded.

Every political administration has suffered from the persistent malady of treating with indignity those they claim to love, but one hopes that this time around, Noel Chambers, as did George Floyd in America, will bring lasting and meaningful change to a system that has dehumanised too many of their brothers and sisters down through the years.

Jamaicans must demand this change with the same fervour they have brought to the George Floyd matter. No one marched for Chambers.

He died “chronically emaciated” and covered with “chinks”, as Williams described his horrible end.

We must support and join in the global struggle for justice, but is there not something hypocritical when we can be concerned about injustice abroad but ignore it when it happens on our own doorsteps?

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol. com.