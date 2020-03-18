A budget with a high moral imperative

Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke must be congratulated for presenting what can be described as a realistic and practical national budget, given the constraints facing the country. This year the presentation was made under the shadow of the threats posed by the coronavirus. It was good that possible fallout from this threat was accounted for in the budget.

The budget was also crafted under the looming shadow of the pending general election. Despite this, it was clearly not a “run-wid-it” budget, as we have become accustomed to, but one which demonstrated the Government's commitment to fiscal prudence and its appreciation of the hard work of the Jamaican people in getting us to where we are today.

The minister is emerging as someone of high integrity who brings a certain sobriety and intellectual eloquence to his portfolio. He seems seized of the fact that personal integrity, and that as a public servant, matters. This is especially so at a time when integrity is becoming a scarce commodity in public governance around the world. The minister should be encouraged to hold fast to this position no matter the temptations to do otherwise. And these can be many, especially at a time of general election.

I hope I am not reading too much into it, but there is another aspect of the presentation that impressed me. The minister is a trained mathematician, and so grasping numbers, understanding their intricacy, and perhaps manipulating them to achieved desired ends could be part of any temptation that could assail him. But what I have observed in the minister in this budget, and past public utterances, is that while he can appreciate numbers and their relevance to budgetary calculations, he has a sense of the larger moral imperative to which they relate. In other words, he is not just wanting the books to be balanced, but that a certain balance and equity be maintained in the lives of people who will bear the brunt of any budgetary exercise.

Thus, his appreciation of giving tax breaks to people in areas that can make the most significant effect on their lives for good. This moral imperative could be seen in the last budget. In this presentation we see it in the reduction of the General Consumption Tax (GCT) and the help given to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). As he rightly said, taxes are the people's money, and they know how best to spend it.

There is, however, one aspect of the taxation policy that gives me some concern. It was also a concern raised by the Opposition spokesman on finance Mark Golding. The reduction of the asset tax on banks, though a step in the right direction, should have been supported by certain conditionalities for its reduction. The understanding is that the banks will now have greater leverage to lend, especially to the MSMEs. But we know how the banks operate in Jamaica. They do not function well under moral suasion. Any reduction in the asset tax should have been accompanied by clear guarantees from them that they will reassess their fee structures to the public and commit to lower the spread between their deposit and lending rates. We cannot depend on their goodwill or good intentions to do this.

In the bailout of the banks in the aftermath of the financial meltdown in 2008, the major American banks were given generous terms and so they were kept afloat. I can well remember the anxiety of bank executives as they literally begged the US Government for the bailout. The Government hoped that they would use their good and compassionate sense to help out homeowners. Instead, they embarked on an iniquitous programme of foreclosures and many people lost their homes. There was no generosity towards small businesses on main street. Instead, the coffers of large corporations benefited handsomely from the exercise. This iniquity on the vulnerable still resonates throughout the American economy today. Can we depend on our banks to be generous, because they have got this asset tax relief? I don't think so, but we will see.

Another matter that is impatient of resolution is the conclusion and publishing of the Financial Sector Adjustment Company (FINSAC) report. This has languished for far too long and the Government owes it to the people of Jamaica to bring some finality to this matter. A lot of money has been spent on it and we have not seen any accountability for money spent. Dr Clarke, taxpayers' money is at risk. Can we depend on you to end this matter and publish the report? Can we have a firm commitment from you during this round of debates that this will be done? We demand accountability.

The Government has got off to a good start. They exude a confidence that palpably suggests that they want what is good for Jamaica. You get the feeling that the financial integrity of the country is in good hands. There is absent this anxiety that we once had to borrow our way into the future. Instead, the Government's, and hence the people's debt is being repaid and in a clinical fashion that has respect for the ongoing viability of the financial system. As debt is paid down there will be more money available to put in infrastructure — roads, schools, hospitals, water and sewerage systems, and so on. Absent from this presentation and the one before is any Government borrowing to support its programmes. In fact, the banks now have to be looking at other sources for revenue as receipts on loans to the Government have literally dried up. Good going! Long may this last.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.