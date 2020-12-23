With the still-raging pandemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of people, and adversely affecting the world economy, no one can deny that 2020 was a tumultuous year. As I write, a new variant of the 2019 novel coronavirus has broken out in Europe, specifically in Britain. This has forced Britain into lockdown mode and other countries have made the decision to close their borders to travellers from Britain.

We, in Jamaica, have not escaped the necessity of closing our borders as well. Neither will we escape the inevitable fallout in the tourist sector that this will occasion, especially at the beginning of the winter tourist season.

The new variant of the virus has given us another glimpse into its ubiquitous nature and how great a fight we still face in really subduing it. This is very disconcerting at a time when we thought we were seeing a light at the end of a long tunnel with effective vaccines being approved, fuelling optimism that, in the near future, we could be returning to some normality.

It is in this context that Christmas will dawn this week. With this dismal background, what do we make of a Christmas message of peace, hope, joy, and love? How do we celebrate when we know that many of our neighbours, friends, and family members have lost loved ones to the virus; that lives have been so economically devastated; that many people are hungry with breadwinners in families having lost their jobs? What do we say to those who are experiencing the mental trauma of loved ones not being there with them to share another Christmas? They never had a chance to even hug them, or say goodbye to them in many instances. They could only commiserate by digital detachment through Zoom and other such communication platforms.

This will truly be a Christmas with a difference — no public gatherings, no hugging of friends and family members. Many will spend it nursing grief and sorrow, with empty pockets and bank accounts in the red. Even those who have it to spend will be physically limited in their ability to have a great time. They, too, will have to be satisfied with Zoom parties.

Those who are less religiously inclined, or who believe in no god, will see no religious significance to the season. They will not allow the humbug of religious restrictions to prevent them from enjoying their hedonistic passions. COVID-19 may restrain them, but they do not have to indulge the mythology of a baby being born in a stable over 2,000 years ago. For them history lurches on to the inevitable demise of all human beings. The best that one can do is to have a great time — eat, drink, and be merry for tomorrow we die.

As I said earlier, this is a Christmas with a difference. The difference is not only in our battle with a serious pandemic which has threatened our very existence, but one that forces us to come to terms with ourselves and ask certain fundamental questions that we may not have asked before.

Our best dreams can be shattered by an invisible enemy. Our best plans can be wiped out within a few months. Worse, we could very well find ourselves facing the end as we pant for life on tubes in an intensive care room.

You do not have to be a deep philosopher to notice the fragility of life under COVID-19. That we are mere mortals whose mortality can be shown up in what an invisible virus can do to us. In the absence of the traditional merriment of Christmas we may want to pause for self-reflection and again give some thought to why we celebrate this season. Perhaps we may see some reason to overcome the petty things that we have allowed to alienate us; the futility of pursuing material things at the expense of the humanity of others; the futility of hoarding material things when we may not even live to enjoy them; the joy of helping someone less fortunate than ourselves, which is the truest expression of our humanity.

Perhaps we may see that there is, indeed, some reason for living life in a more purposeful way, and that what we really celebrate is life without the encumbrances of self weighing us down. For this is the essential message of Christmas, whether we celebrate it on December 25 or not. It is the story of the birth of the son of God in a time of ferment and in lowly circumstances in a stable. It is the story of reconciliation and peace which give hope for a better future. We should all strive for that better future as we strive to overcome the forces of hate and division which alienate us from each other.

Perhaps this Christmas we will get a deeper appreciation of what our role should be in this gigantic project of peace. Do have a peaceful, safe and reflective celebration of Christmas 2020. Be careful as you celebrate, as I would want to greet you at the beginning of 2021.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the book WEEP: Why President Donald J. Trump Does Not Deserve A Second Term . Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.