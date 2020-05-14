A conundrum: An educator and parent engaged in online learning

Clearly, the romanticised notion I had of online learning (e-Learning) as an educator is busted because there are many conditions needed — such as having no children under the age of 18 — for it to work well. As a parent, e-learning is great — if I did not also have to work, or if I had my partner at home to share in the home-schooling duties. That would be euphoria, but, alas, that is not my reality, and I doubt it is for many educators.

I am an educator at the tertiary level and information technology is my subject, and I have always been in love with the idea of e-learning. I experienced multi-modal learning, including e-learning, while pursuing a postgraduate diploma in education at the Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI) a few years ago, and totally loved it.

I had a fantasy in my head about telecommuting, wherein I would still manage my classes remotely, and wished that my place of employment would consider this approach for some subjects. I would be able to pick up my kids on time, carry out my home duties, and still manage my job. Some of my colleagues and I have been using a learning management system (LMS) for a few years now, so we know the benefits well. As such, when schools were closed upon the acknowledgement of the first COVID-19-positive case entering Jamaica, we were the least worried, because we knew we had this covered.

We were aware that not all students would have easy access to the Internet, but we had contingencies. I was, therefore, settled about handling my five classes of approximately 200-plus students for the remainder of our semester. I was excited to test the waters of full-time e-learning as an educator, but, as reality hit, I became demystified by my experience as a parent with children in school.

My teen's high school, with the sudden closure, naturally did not have it all together yet. Hence, I faced an onslaught of e-mail and WhatsApp messages. Fifteen teachers using different methods to engage students was more than I bargained for. It ranged from LMSs like Schoology, Google Classroom, Edmodo, and other apps like Quizziz, etc. It was very difficult to keep up. My son was not helpful either, as he sees this period as a grand holiday. Thankfully, this new term, the school administrators and instructors reorganised themselves and all teachers now use Google Classroom and are following the schedule. Needless to say, I have to be closely monitoring my son daily to ensure he does not miss live classes or assignments.

My saga continues, however, as I have a toddler in K2.

The content for this level was minimal, but since this new term they have been conducting full classes daily, via WhatsApp starting at 9:00 am up to 2:00 pm in the afternoons — the usual schedule for the school day. Included in the messages are responses from students and “evidence” of work being done from the parents. Can you imagine how many messages that would be?

My toddler has been okay with the first two activities and then tells me “no” to the rest of the work. His classwork is relegated to afternoons, when I am finally done with his brother, but most times we get nowhere fast as he is not interested. My energy, by this, is low, to engage a toddler having battled all day with my teenager.

My husband is an essential worker and a part-time student and does not have the luxury of coming home every day. Thank God for my parents who lend a good hand.

For my students, e-learning has been offline, as I am unable to have live classes with two active children in my house. I do pre-recordings and post to the LMS to have that personal interaction with them and I am available via e-mail and WhatsApp. I am concerned about how I will be mentally able to manage this routine every day until the end of term.

Lessons learnt in this new normal are:

1) e-Learning is not for everyone. It suits an independent learner and most children are not.

2) e-Learning for more than one child at a time is daunting and close to impossible for the parent.

3) e-learning as an educator combined with 1) and 2) above are only possible with very late nights and very early mornings.

4) With all the above, I am more worn out than if my kids went to school and I went to work.

Going forward, Jamaica will have to plan and prepare thoughtfully for e-learning. I suggest a multi-modal approach, at least initially.

My heart truly goes out to parents who are not technologically inclined, not very educated, or who may have to go out to work. Those without the technology or access to the Internet is a whole other article.

Kelleen Johnson-Davis is a lecturer/programme coordinator. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or kjohnsondavis@yahoo.com.