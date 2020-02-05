A day of infamy in the US Senate

In the middle of the Second World War, the militant Japanese, under Emperor Hirohito, in a moment of unimpeachable hubris, considered it prudent to attack the United States base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. It was a stealth attack and dealt a devastating blow, especially to the American Navy harboured there. On that fateful morning of December 7, 1941 there was the loss of close to 3, 500 military personnel and civilians, not to mention military assets.

In reacting to the attack, then US President Franklin D Roosevelt, in an address to the nation, said the attack was an event that would live in infamy. America then joined the war effort on the side of its allies.

It is never prudent to put words in the mouth of the dead, but one wonders what the esteemed, now-deceased president would have said of what happened in the Republican-controlled Senate on Friday, January 31, 2020. It is not far-fetched to suggest that he would have found the behaviour of those who swore to an impartial trial of an impeached president, yet failed to call witnesses and other documentary evidence into the trial, dastardly. For me, to borrow his words, it was a day that shall live in infamy.

Let us look at the matter with some dispassion, if we can. For whatever reason, the Senate decided to take the case of the impeached President Donald Trump, referred to it by the House of Representatives. At the start of the trial, Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides, administered the oath to each member of the Senate to engage an impartial trial of the president. One does not have to be schooled in law to know that such impartiality would involve witnesses and documentary evidence proving or disproving the case for or against the accused. At the very minimum, this was not a partisan call. It was what was considered fair by at least 75 per cent of Americans who said that this should be the case. They had the eminent sense to know that this process would be fair to all concerned.

But last Friday, the Republican members of the House decided, along party lines, that this process that has informed American jurisprudence in the long history of the country did not apply in this case. They voted against witnesses and documentary evidence, thus smothering any further elucidation of President Trump's wrongdoing, as indicated in the impeachment documents before them.

Furthermore, they sent the message that by not having witnesses they were willing to participate in a cover-up, thus co-opting the Senate as a witting or unwitting accomplice in the White House obstruction of any information that was available, especially in the potential revelations of John Bolton, the former national security adviser to the president.

Thus, the people of America were cheated out of a fair trial of the president. The president himself, by his own culpability in obstructing witnesses, has cheated himself out of a fair trial. The Senate, as will be made clear today, will vote to acquit the president of any wrongdoing, but will not be able to exonerate him since the process of a fair trial was not engaged.

What the Senate Republicans have done, by not allowing for a fair process, is to make the Senate subservient to the interests of a clearly corrupt president. It was a sad day in the history of the country to see this all play out. The sanctity of every institution of government must be defended by those who are given authority at any given time by the people to defend it. The Senate, a co-equal branch of government, failed to uphold this venerable principle when the moment demanded it last Friday. They put a nail in the coffin of one of the chief cornerstones of American jurisprudence by their vote, and thus abdicated their constitutional responsibility in the process. They signalled that they can expediently dismiss the humbug of witnesses and documentary evidence in a trial. Even for the ordinary man in the street, having witnesses at any trial is a no-brainer. It is almost instinctive that this should be so.

Yet, many senators, some of them schooled in the law, after having taken an oath for impartial justice, decided to be partial to the one who seems to hold their political destiny in his hands. They had the chance to conduct a fair trial but decided to revert to rancid partisan manoeuvrings that would ensure that the president is not impeached and removed from office. They considered fealty to the president to be more important than their fealty to the nation's constitution that they swore to uphold and defend.

Whatever may be said about the case brought by the Democrats in the House, no fair-minded person can say they did not conduct a fair process insofar as they were able to with the information available to them and with the president blocking witnesses and documents along the way.

If the president had been so certain that he had a strong case why not bring the people and documents that could prove his case? There is more than a whiff of suspicion surrounding his guilt, especially since he had refused to have any person attend the impeachment investigation in the House of Representatives.

No American will ever have the privilege of obstructing witnesses and evidentiary material at a trial and then go on to be exonerated. No other president has considered himself above the law that he should be subject to such irritations. The closest one was Richard Nixon, yet he allowed these irritations, albeit reluctantly, because, perhaps as a lawyer, he understood the importance of the rule of law. Not so, Trump. And not so, apparently, the Republican members of the Senate.

By their action, the Republican senators have set a precedence that is as disturbing as it is tragic for the future of the country. They have signalled that because the president has such a strong control over his party, they are willing to do his bidding. They have bent the Senate — once considered the most deliberative body in the world — to the will of a president who has shown no respect for the rule of law and the institutions that have held the nation together for almost 244 years. They have joined common cause with a president whose temperament, impulsivities, proclivities, and dispositions have proven, and will most certainly continue to prove, that he is unworthy of the office he holds. They have opted to put their legacy at the mercy of a man whom, if they should ever criticise, will turn on them with a venom that Trump reserves for those he disdains. He is emboldened more now than ever before, and he will be on the search for heads to place on his proverbial spike.

The Republican senators will have to live with their egregious vote and its attendant consequences every day of their lives. Their legacies, which many seem not to realise, are written every passing day from here on and theirs will be intertwined with Trump's. By joining in a cover-up of the president's actions they are now co-conspirators with him in infamy. They may not care about this, as for many this seems to be a game of politics at which they have to win. It is a game without honour and decency.

In the meantime, the people of America will have to decide what kind of country they want. They are the ultimate jurors who will decide on whether President Trump can continue with business as usual. To this end, the presidential elections in November will be most consequential. I have my own sense of the dire consequences of a second term for Trump. To think about it gives me a headache. But I have strong confidence that the majority of people want to see things go right in the country and will vote sensibly as required. There is no need yet for a requiem mass for America.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.