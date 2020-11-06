A dreaded prospect

Gabor Mate, an authority on addiction, spoke passionately on a TED Talk on the issue of childhood trauma and its impact on society. He posits that adults who are perceived as menaces to society are often acting out their unresolved childhood traumas. In light of this, we are concerned about the future of Jamaica, given the current state of pandemic and the impact its having on children, especially children under the age of 12 — the age period that is considered to shape the personality of individuals.

Gabor Mate's position on the effects of unresolved childhood trauma has created a high degree of anxiety for us, because since the pandemic we are yet to hear from our leaders regarding how the potential trauma caused to our children from their COVID-19 experience will be adequately managed and addressed. We are also concerned because most Jamaicans seem to take a very relaxed position on issues related to emotional and psychological injuries, and tend to move from disasters like its business as usual, but we certainly warn against this practice.

My experience prior to COVID-19

As an educator managing a mathematics programme in a prominent preparatory school in Jamaica I became concerned about the degree of emotional issues that manifested in behaviours of children between the ages eight and 12. It was evident that most of these children could be considered as privileged; they had a lot of resources and rich experiences, yet they struggled with regulating their emotions. Some children lacked empathy and this manifested in their actions of bullying and belittling their peers. Some children expressed that they felt inferior to some of their classmates. Self-doubt and a feeling of not being good enough was laced throughout the conversations that I overheard among the children in the mathematics programme. It appeared evident that the children who didn't believe in themselves, although they had great abilities, struggled academically, in addition they had great behavioural problems — tantrums, inability to focus, excessive anger, and aggression.

As I engaged in conversations with the children that appeared to have emotional struggles, I realised that most of them are victims of emotional neglect. Having struggled with the issue of emotional neglect myself, and recognising how it had impacted negatively on my life, I grew very concerned about the impact it was having and will have on these children's long-term mental health. It was at this point I engaged my friend of many years, Renee' Maragh, a Jamaican who is an addiction social worker in Canada, in a conversation about what I was observing.

The conversation with my friend didn't ease my anxieties since she confirmed that the young adults that she has been counselling on issues related to addiction and other mental illnesses are all victims of childhood traumas, including emotional neglect. It was at this point I had engaged the principal at the preparatory school, of which I managed the mathematics programme, in a conversation about workshops for parents. The purpose of the workshop was to provide parents with insights into emotional parenting. While the workshop was being organised by the principal, COVID-19 became a global issue and, as a result, it was no longer a priority.

Effects of COVID-19 on children's psychological health

It can be inferred that COVID-19 has compounded the emotional and psychological injuries that were evident among young children. The pandemic has created a high degree of fear, anxiety, depression, and stress on adults, and the emotional and psychological injuries experienced by parents often cause them to neglect the emotional needs of their child/children.

Gabor Mate, in speaking on the concept of “stress parenting”, explained that a parent who is undergoing emotional and psychological stress is unlikely to be adequately present to respond to the emotional needs of his/her child/children and, as a result, such circumstance often create a situation of childhood emotional neglect (a form of trauma).

Gabor Mate further articulates that children who were victims of unresolved traumas are the ones who often become adults who engaged in certain high risks behaviours which create social problems, such as addiction, promiscuity, crime, and violence.

As a social worker I found that schools being closed is another concern that is impacting on the emotional and psychological health of children. School is built on structure — devotion, classes, break, lunch, etc, which is necessary to nurture specific behaviours in children. This level of structure helps to create and develop psychological and emotional stability for children such as impulse control, discipline, and the sense of safety. Where there are instances that such routines and structures are absent, it can create psychological and emotional issues that can have long-term effects on the mental health of the child/children.

The inequity that exists with the availability of resources will also create some degree of psychological and emotional trauma for children, some will be highly anxious because they feel left behind as they do not have the resource to remain engaged with tasks assigned by schoolteachers.

We have to remember that some of our children live in less than ideal circumstances and asking them to remain inside, for some, it was/is torture, and this can create a psychological injury.

With all that has been said, in our current state, parents need to become proactive and examine whether their child/children are displaying any mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and/or any abnormal behaviours. Once any abnormalities are detected these parents need to seek psychological help for their child/children.

The way forward

The pandemic might impact on some children, and teachers and school leaders need to be prepared for this. We believe that school leaders need to understand that, despite the chaos that may exist at the initial widescale reopening of schools, they cannot afford to neglect the children's emotional and psychological needs. Teachers have a part to play as well. They need to manage children's behavioural challenges by allowing them space to state their emotions. For severe cases of behavioural challenge a child may be sent to the guidance counsellor for a greater degree of intervention.

Avalloy McCarthy-Curvin is an assistant lecturer in School of Education at The University of the West Indies. Renee' Maragh is a Jamaican addiction social worker living in Canada.