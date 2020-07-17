A hard pill to swallow

Several years ago the Ministry of Education declared a renewed emphasis on using technology to improve teaching and learning. This avowal gave birth to the Tablet in Schools (TIS) Pilot Project — a $1.4-billion collaborative effort among e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited (e-LJam), the Ministry of Education, and the Universal Service Fund (USF). The project was launched at the beginning of the 2014-2015 academic year. Its implementation saw the distribution of over 25,000 tablet computers in 38 educational institutions islandwide, from which approximately 24,000 students and teachers benefited.

One year after the launch, Phillip Paulwell, then minister of science, technology, energy and mining, announced that the experiment was successful at the pre-primary and primary levels. He informed the nation through various public speaking engagements that, almost overnight, the reading skills and confidence levels of youngsters had improved.

Preliminary findings of an independent audit conducted by professors and senior lecturers at the University of Technology, Jamaica revealed that the programme resulted in improvements in students' ability to learn independently and increased their interest in school work. It also showed improvements in their reading and writing skills, engagement, enthusiasm, and classroom behaviour.

Impact

These conclusive statements triggered an immediate interest which propelled me to conduct further research. My research was designed to examine 14 instructional leaders' perceptions as they tried to integrate tablet computers to prepare students for the Grade Four Literacy Test (G4LT). The research was conducted in four schools (three rural primary schools in the parishes of Trelawny, Manchester and St Elizabeth; and an urban primary school in Kingston). Structured interviews and observation were used as data sources.

The results of the study somewhat mirrored that of the audit, revealing that tablets improved motivation, collaboration, and classroom management. It encouraged participation and excitement and stimulated heuristic approach to learning. The study also found that using the device improved school attendance, built confidence, and lifted students' morale.

Other relevant findings were as follows:

• Only 14 per cent of the participants used the device to teach all three components of the G4LT (word recognition, comprehension, and communication task).

• Participants were inadequately trained and did not possess the requisite skills to meaningfully use the device during the teaching and learning process.

• The quality of the tablets was of grave concern; specifically, physical and security features and installed applications.

• Students were able to access non-educational and adult content.

• Poor Internet access and Wi-Fi connectivity were major issues.

Corrective measures

Since the initial roll-out, the participating organisations have sought to implement substantial recommendations based on enquiries and reviews. Renamed 'Technology in Infant and Primary School Programme', Keith Smith, CEO of e-Learning Jamaica, outlined a few changes which will be noticeable in the upcoming phase of the project. Among these are the issuing of Samsung and Logic branded tablet computers, which are presumably better quality devices; technical and field support for schools; proper mechanisms installed on the devices to prevent students' access to inappropriate content; and deployment of the device in the classroom as three to one, instead of the previous one to one.

While I commend the organisation's efforts to improve the quality of tablets that will be distributed, I believe a serious conversation needs to be had about what seems to be staring us in the face. That is, the lack of reliable islandwide Internet access and inadequate teacher training.

Pressing issues

Karl Samuda, minister of education, youth and information, recently, in an address to Parliament, acknowledged that Internet access is a major challenge. He reported that as much as 40 per cent of the country does not have regular Internet access, and in some areas where there is Internet support the service is intermittent and disruptive. He, however, recommended that, “We make the best with what we have,” until the Government launches an islandwide fibre optic system. His recommendation has left me baffled. What is the rationale for distributing tablets in some schools, especially those in deep-rural Jamaica, if usage will not be optimised? How long do we need to wait for a fibre optic network to be established?

Do not misconstrued, I am by no means saying that rural and deep-rural schools should not be retrofitted with tablets and other technological devices. My point is, if we are going to have 'a seat at the table' and be counted among those countries that have successfully incorporated 21st century technology in the pedagogical process, we must be well prepared. Having reliable infrastructure is a critical element of our preparation.

If the Government really wants to transform the education system, enhance teaching and learning skills through global digital inclusion, and increase digital literacy in our students, the teachers must be considered key stakeholders. Critical to the device being effective is teachers' understanding of how to utilise it in the classroom. Therefore, the pertinent questions remain: Are teachers being adequately and properly trained to effectively use the tablet computers? Can they become competent users by attending a few weeks of one-off workshops?

Possible solutions

Some educators find it extremely difficult and intimidating to integrate the tablet during teaching. Fearing that they are surrendering their own knowledge of sound teaching and learning practices, they do the minimum with the device to appease administration. This is not good enough!

And, I am concerned that many of our children are being deprived of authentic and meaningful engagement due to lack of skills. We need to remember accessibility does not equate to high usage by teachers. I suggest that all teachers are sufficiently and robustly trained to have a more in-depth understanding of how to effectively use the tablet computers. Educators who are not technology savvy should be afforded additional support through planned workshops. In addition, an online platform should be created for teachers who wish to view tutorials demonstrating successful integration of the device in all subject areas.

We cannot deny the myriad advantages that can be derived from using tablets in the teaching and learning process. However, we also need to recognise that successful integration is largely dependent on reliable infrastructure and long-term professional development of teachers.

Tracy-Ann McGhie-Sinclair, EdD, is the acting head of the School of Early Childhood, Primary and the Creative Arts at Church Teachers' College. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or tracy.sinclair@ctc.edu.jm