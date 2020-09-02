A lot to be hopeful about

The world has had very little to be cheerful about over the past few months due to COVID-19 infections and death, stalled economies, and massive job losses, to name a few. However, when faced with adversity, it has always been the nature of the human spirit to rise.

I have been amazed and pleased to see how we have adapted and how we have innovated in nearly every sphere of activity to ensure that we are not defeated by the novel coronavirus. No sector needs that more than tourism — the economic pillar upon which many Caribbean economies stand.

I was therefore very excited, if a bit anxious, when I saw the steps being taken by a number of governments and hotels throughout the region to reopen for business. I mean, there were so many things that could go wrong, after all. But once more our people demonstrated their boundless ability to overcome. And I must say that I am beyond proud of our hotels and our hospitality workers who have valorously met this challenge head on, and who have succeeded in getting 'Operation Rescue Regional Tourism' (my own label) off to a flying start.

Hotel chains, among them Sandals Resorts International with its Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, have reported recently that they have seen overwhelming success, which has allowed them to welcome visitors back to the islands that have so far reopened.

This has, no doubt, been a major factor behind Sandals announcing recently that it will soon be opening even more hotels in St Lucia, Barbados, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

On top of that comes word from Marriott that it will also be reopening its Elegant Hotels collection in October. This includes a number of boutique resorts in St Lucia and Barbados.

That's fantastic news for our region's farmers, taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, entertainers, and everyone who depend on the tourism sector. The last thing we want is to allow an irreversible stagnation of the economy. So, kudos to those heroic souls who have taken the bold step to get the sector back up and running.

Yes, there remain challenges; the onerous requirements for travellers being the top deterrent. It still takes an incredibly long time for people to get the results of coronavirus tests, which means there needs to be a concerted effort to embrace rapid testing. Look, the fact is that the rapid tests available now are just as accurate as the basic tests being done. Therefore, there is zero reason for this insistence on the basic testing which takes as long as two weeks for results. Rapid testing works.

In fact, British Airways is already showing what can be achieved as, working alongside the Boots Pharmacy chain in the UK, the airline has started offering passengers pre-flight coronavirus tests. This is a game-changer and, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, rapid coronavirus testing at airports could help save thousands of jobs and stop the need for blanket travel bans.

We have the technology, and it's time our leaders begin to embrace it. All you have to do is look at the success in Cancún, Mexico, and you will see that it can work. Right now you do not need to have a negative COVID-19 test to travel to Cancún. When entering the country at an airport passengers may have their temperatures checked, and those exhibiting symptoms will be taken for further screening or quarantine. Passengers are also required to fill out a questionnaire and show evidence they have completed it at all checkpoints.

Your first reaction might be that this sounds risky, but common sense dictates that no passenger will risk having to seek attention in countries where the health facilities are not on par with those in North America; therefore, you find that most people travelling make sure they are in good health and are negative for the novel coronavirus. There are always exceptions to every rule, but take a look at this: Cancún has been able to keep a strong handle on COVID-19 cases and, because the destination has made travel easier for tourists, it saw a record 639 flights over the weekend August 21 to 23. Airport authorities said they screened nearly 832,000 passengers on the Sunday alone. That is astounding! Right now Cancún is welcoming international flights from Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, and more, and at the moment practically all the legacy airlines have resumed service: American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United.

This offers tremendous hope for Caribbean governments and destinations dependent on tourism. It can be done; people will travel, and there is reason to be hopeful.

Many Caribbean countries have done an excellent job in managing COVID-19, such as St Lucia, which is the only Caribbean country and one out of only eight countries in the world with open borders to have a Level 1 COVID-19 rating.

The time has come to build on these successes. The time has come to take the next step and review outdated protocols which may very well be holding your economies back when they could be all set to fly.