A nation A nation marching to its end

As democracy is perfected, the office of the president represents more and more closely the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last and the White House will be occupied by a downright fool and a complete narcissistic moron. — H L Mencken, The Baltimore Evening Sun, July 26, 1920.

When the founding fathers of the United States came together to write that country's constitution there was a matter of great concern among the citizens of the young country. They feared that some member of the European aristocracy might immigrate there and attempt to buy his way into power. So, the sensible thing to do was to include a provision in the constitution that would exclude immigrants from the presidency. Therefore, Section 1 of Article Two of the American Constitution has enshrined those provisions.

St George Tucker, a federal judge, writing in 1803, referred to this natural born citizen clause as “a happy means of security against foreign influence”.

Interestingly, there are countries I know which have no such fear, but have adopted the same provisions. And nobody asks why.

In 2016, Russia struck a massive blow to the most fundamental part of a country's democracy — the US electoral system. Their hackers targeted state and local voter registration databases, accessing election systems in about 39 states. On Facebook alone, Russian imposters had hundreds of millions of interactions with potential voters who believed that they were interacting with fellow Americans.

Decades ago, when it was known as the Soviet Union, Russia committed itself to sowing the seeds of division and discontent in America. It was felt the best place to start was to have 'their man' in the White House.

In January 16, 1960, Soviet ambassador, Mikhail Menshikov invited Adlai Stevenson II, a bright articulate governor of Illinois, over for caviar and tea. Some time during the evening he offered to assist him in a bid for the presidency. Stevenson politely declined and contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In 1968 the Soviet Union Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin offered to secretly fund Hubert Humphrey's campaign against Republican Richard Nixon. Humphrey declined and Nixon won.

In 1976, Democratic front-runner Henry “Scoop” Jackson was known as a rabid anti-communist. Soviet spies forged FBI paperwork to make it appear that Jackson was a 'closet' gay and sent fake reports to newspapers around the US. Jackson never recovered.

Donald Trump, however, jumped at the opportunity. Despite numerous cases of Russian assistance and top campaign officers in jail or on their way there because of this activity, the Mueller Report confirms that Russia interfered, but it was unable to prove that Trump accepted the assistance.

The United States failed to grasp the depth of resentment in post-Soviet Russia about the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the Soviet Union. Vladimir Putin — a former KGB officer who became leader — saw it as a geopolitical catastrophe and has been trying to restore Russia's position in the world. He has found it difficult to have his way with international organisations like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. So he started with countries. His efforts did not work well with Germany and France, but he scored big with Brexit, which will isolate Britain. Of course, his greatest prize is the US. The original aim was to embarrass and damage Hillary Clinton, to sow dissension, and to expose American democracy as corrupt.

The experiment is working beautifully for Putin. America is in turmoil. Immigration problems and racial tension are just two of Trump's invasive cancers tearing the country apart. Putin's 'man', Trump, is wasting no time in turning American democracy against itself. Its institutions are weakening. To understand Putin's goals is to watch Trump in action. He loves the Russians. Students there tell me that Russians describe him as a “useful idiot”.

The latest success is the installation of Trump's evil twin, Boris Johnson, as Prime Minister of Britain. Apart from Johnson's sophistication and superior education, both men couldn't be more alike. Both lie through their teeth. They are narcissistic and share Putin's grand design, which includes the destruction of their own countries.

Intelligence experts in the US claim that Putin operatives are still busy in the US working on the 2020 elections. And Trump is busy implementing Putin's grand design. Polls say nearly 45 per cent of the electorate still support Trump — warts and all — and they lack the sophistication to find out why. They cling to this lazy analysis which tell them it's his 'base'. Democrats find solace in the idea that he is too corrupt and stupid to be re-elected. Yes! He is corrupt and stupid. But he is no fool. And he has powerful cyber savvy friends.

Glenn Tucker, MBA, is an educator and a sociologist. Send comments to the Observer or glenntucker2011@gmail.com.