A new year: A new SOE needed

By any standard of measurement Jamaica has, throughout the last 30 years, suffered grievously from high levels of violent crime, especially murders. There have been several and protracted periods of public emergency. Zones of special operations have also been established. The problems remain. What is needed is a new SOE — sustained operational efficiency.

The new SOE must be aimed at eliminating the current culture of lawlessness, steering our youth away from criminality, adoption of extensive technology in policing, creating an effective intelligence network at the community levels, and establishing a national network of officials and civil society to develop and monitor the implementation of the new SOE.

I am not suggesting that the new SOE will bring immediate cure to the cancer of crime in our island, but the current states of emergency are not doing so, and there is no reliable evidence that they will.

Each element of this new SOE will need careful planning, establishment of short-, medium-, and long-term goals, as well as constant monitoring.

Eliminating the culture of lawlessness

The most glaring example of this culture is the open disregard of the road traffic rules. Apart from the dangers this conduct creates, it is the most open and persistent demonstration of disrespect for the laws of the country and a consistent lesson that there are no consequences for disobedience. Two of the examples of this are the disobeying of traffic lights by motor car and motorcycle drivers and the refusal of motorcyclists to wear helmets. How can children and young people respect the law when they grow up seeing its continuous violation? These violations occur on every road and at every intersection. The traffic police cannot be everywhere. The solution is to have cameras at most places where there are traffic lights which are integrated into the ticketing system. Before the grant or renewal of licences satisfactory proof of address should be required. There should be an efficient ticketing system. The technology already exists and is being used in many countries.

The fines collected from the full implementation of this system will at least initially contribute greatly to the costs of the installation. In the case of the non-use of helmets by motorcyclists, driver and pillion rider should be detained until the ticket is paid and the driver should be required to present a new helmet with an invoice evidencing its recent purchase. If there is non-compliance for 12 months the bikes should be forfeited and sold.

Extending use of technology

This technology should be extended so that all shopping and other commercial centres and apartment complexes are legally required to establish electronic surveillance systems. Security officers should have a device to which is transmitted the images of road traffic violators as well as of others engaged in criminal activities. By this device, would be linked to an efficient communications network, the security officers should also be able to check immediately if there are outstanding traffic tickets attached to the driver or vehicle, whether a person or vehicle was at the scene of criminal activity, as well as whether a person being questioned is on the wanted list.

Establishing an intelligence network

There has been very little evidence in the reported cases of crimes being solved in Jamaica by reason of a well-developed intelligence system. Such a system requires careful planning and patience, as well as utmost confidentiality. It is however an effective tool in combating criminal gang organisation and activity. It is essential that this strategy be developed and pursued.

Monitoring and engaging youth

A national problem of great concern which is related to the high crime rate is the large number of the youth population who have dropped out of the regular education system. These youngsters become easy recruits for the gang leaders. It is necessary to identify all our young people and to ensure that they are engaged in lawful activities and are obtaining appropriate monitoring, mentoring, and training which will give them a sense of hope in a fruitful and law-abiding life.

A national coalition

There is a wide consensus that all segments of the Jamaican society need to work together to control and reduce the high levels of violent crimes. Civil society has demonstrated its willingness to be engaged in a collaborative endeavour. The Government must utilise this resource as a matter of urgency and cooperate in the establishment of the new SOE.

Dr Lloyd Barnett is an attorney-at-law. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or dr.lgbarnett@gmail.com.