A time to mourn, a time to heal

It is a time of mourning in our beloved Jamaica as we contemplate the tragic deaths of Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton, and the critical state of their colleagues Superintendent Leon Clunis and a few other officers whose names have not been released after being injured on duty on Friday, June 12, 2020. Their safety vests were pierced by bullets from a high-powered M-16 weapon. Even as they put their lives on the line for their fellow Jamaicans, we see more headlines against than for our security forces — never mind that they are out there on our mean streets protecting our lives from the over 200 gangs identified by our minister of national security.

How many people know that the largest youth club in Jamaica is the police youth club, where our police officers mentor young people in troubled communities? How many know that among the most ardent supporters of Jamaica's Special Olympics programme are the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), who have been holding the Law Enforcement Torch Run for decades to raise funds for the cause? One police officer has been growing melons at his farm in St Elizabeth to raise funds exclusively for our Special Olympians. To see these imposing officers interact with our special needs sisters and brothers would bring tears to your eyes.

While we are trying to readjust to the nine-to-five routine post-COVID-19, our police officers have had no stay-at-home orders as they have to be on our roads, morning to night, enforcing quarantines, manning states of emergency posts and monitoring crazy road use.

Most of the members of the JCF are among Jamaica's finest citizens. When it comes to discipline, sacrifice, and deportment most of us do not even come close to them, yet too many of us unconsciously buy into the negative narrative which may very well be pushed by intimidating gangsters.

When Assistant Commissioner of Police Steve McGregor was voted Police Officer of the Year in 2000 he gave me one of the most inspiring interviews. He was then a deputy superintendent of police, serving in the troubled Rockfort area, and related that he would attend as many parties and community events as he could, engaging the youth through the area's very active police youth club. He said that as the former gang recruits warmed up to his positive messages, they told him that they had buried their guns and were ready to turn their lives around. When he received his award he dedicated it to his three children — last month his daughter, a Campion College alumna, graduated magna cum laude from the University of Tampa.

As we mourn with the families of the deceased officers as well as with the members of the police force, let us find ways to give more support to these brave Jamaicans who continue to serve, protect, and reassure, despite the brickbats we hurl at them.

We have been praising the Government's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now we need the same focus and application to end this, the deadliest virus in Jamaica — crime.

The Noel Chambers tragedy

We discovered last week that 81-year-old Noel Chambers died in prison after languishing there for 40 years without going to trial. Authorities said he had a mental illness. His family described their fruitless efforts to have their loved one released over the years.

The horrific photograph of his emaciated body should shake us into action.

The chief justice issued an apology to the family and pledged to address such cases. Further, we learned that there have been dozens of children in prisons for such offences as bed-wetting and wandering in the streets. This is another unacceptable situation which we hope the Child and Family Protection Agency will correct.

Going to America

In the series Where do we go from here? hosted on all the Discovery Channels last week a participant disclosed that the systemic racism in the US has visited unimaginable stress on African Americans. Well, we had a taste of it two years ago when our son decided to attend his cousin's graduation in the US. We had read about the cold-blooded murders of Philando Castile and Eric Garner, and realised that black men were being killed simply because of their colour.

I discussed the matter with my sister, who promised that our son would never be alone on his trip. Despite this, I did not have a good night's sleep for the nine days he was away. Now if I could have been so affected for nine days, the level of stress experienced by the families of black men, day after day, year after year, must be through the roof.

Like so many in the US we are a multiracial family, and many of the white Americans we see marching have black husbands, wives, children, and close friends — they hurt for their loved ones. With so many whites protesting, the NFL and NASCAR are seeing their ticket sales in jeopardy and are apologising belatedly. But, as Rev Al Sharpton noted at the funeral of George Floyd, until Colin Kaepernick gets his contract back, the NFL should not be absolved.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and right here in Jamaica we have heartbreaking incidents. Two weeks ago, CCRP had to report on abuse in a nursing home to the authorities. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognises five types of elder abuse: physical, sexual, financial, psychological abuse and neglect.

In Jamaica, where individuals 60 years and older now constitute 11.3 per cent of the population and are projected to constitute 25 per cent by 2050, swift action must be taken to protect them. Adult children of senior citizens who can financially support their parents are mandated by the Maintenance Act of December 7, 2005 (article 5) to care for their parents and grandparents. However, many neglect their responsibility.

CCRP is calling for the introduction of an Elder Care & Protection Act that would mirror the Child Care & Protection Act to ensure that the nation's seniors are fully protected by law. We are urging citizens to take the best care of their elderly loved ones and community members and to report any cases of elder abuse to the National Council for Senior Citizens hotline 888-SENIORS (736-4677).

