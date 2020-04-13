A time to plant, a time to learn

Being isolated during this pandemic gives us an opportunity to think and plan. It is true that more could have been done to strengthen the resilience of countries in crisis; however, for every finger we point at others, there are four more pointing at ourselves.

Take the issue of wellness. Individuals with underlying conditions are at the highest risk of having severe illness from this virus. Yet, how many of us work to keep ourselves and our families at optimum health?

We in Jamaica are blessed with superior crops, yet farmers suffer because we continue to favour imported processed foods, many of which contain genetically modified ingredients. We have been seeing online the development of the mega-farm, 3,000 acres of the former Innswood Estate by an investor group led by Michael Lee-Chin. Rows and rows of crops, including sweet potatoes, continue to be planted.

Jampro Chairman Senator Don Wehby is hopeful about such initiatives: “We expect a changed world to emerge post [pandemic] — a trend towards buying local, more health-conscious consumption, increasing demand for natural remedies, rising e-commerce, and expanding digital and online solutions.”

Wehby listed several elements of Jampro's “renewed focus”, including “increasing our support of the agribusiness sector to attract and facilitate new technology-driven investment, as well as facilitate linkages between farmers, manufacturers, and service providers. We must increase production to improve food security, raise productivity, and create sustainable value-added food product”.

We can come out of this pandemic sharper for the future if we limit our time watching depressing news and take advantage of free online courses. Lifehack.org has supplied seven top learning websites: Coursera, Khan Academy, Open Culture Online, Academic Earth, edX, Alison, and iTunesU free courses. There is also Ted-Ed, Codeacademy, Stanford Online recommended by Forbes senior contributor Zack Friedman. Locally, we salute EduFocal's Gordon Swaby and iCreate's Tyrone Wilson for their vision in creating online education tools, and HEART Trust/National Service Training Agency, which continues to give advice on courses and conducts some of its classes online.

Homeschooling activities

Barbara Blake Hannah wrote the book on homeschooling, Home: The First School — A Homeschooling Guide to Early Childhood Education, which has been widely lauded. Its best recommendation is the success of her son Makonnen Blake Hannah, who was a technology consultant at the tender age of 14 to former Minister of Energy and Technology Phillip Paulwell.

Here also is a model that should be replicated islandwide: Literacy Is a Family Experience (LIFE), founded five years ago by Jamaican-American registered nurse, Pat Rowe. The organisation conducts programmes in New York, USA, and St Elizabeth, Jamaica, to encourage parental participation in their children's education and equips lower-income parents to keep their children's education on track.

It notes, “The most accurate predictor of student achievement is the extent to which the family is involved in their child's education. Research is clear: When parents play a positive role in their children's education students do better in school.”

LIFE serves six primary schools in St Elizabeth. To engage parents, it created literacy teams at each school comprising teachers, a guidance counsellor and a 'family navigator' working on behalf of students and parents who struggle with reading. They conduct some six workshops per year, enjoying steadily increasing attendance. There has been greater enthusiasm for borrowing from the 'books in the home lending library'.

In a recent phone call with Rowe, a graduate of Convent of Mercy 'Alpha' Academy, she said she had been in touch with LIFE team members, and that the parents who have participated in the programme are doing excellent work in homeschooling their children. This is also happening back in East Harlem and Brooklyn in the US.

Crime – the worst virus

We were horrified to learn of the murder of Colleen Walker, former vice-principal of Excelsior High School. Imagine, she was at home, gardening with her son when these thugs drove by and attacked her. Jamaica has lost one our most exemplary educators, and a devoted mother. Our condolence to her beloved sons, family members, and the Excelsior community.

Just two weeks ago this column called for the same emergency response to crime that we are having to the pandemic. Indeed, crime is the worst virus facing Jamaica. Those of us who have lived long enough know of the origins of this monster which slipped out of the control of those who created it — and neither political party is innocent. It's time to fess up and step up. Let us have the briefings, hear the statistics, hear the actions being taken, and use our collective voices to show up those who will not do what is just and right for Jamaica.

Distressing times

Even as we contemplated Jesus being laid in the tomb on Good Friday, we saw scores of caskets being buried in trenches in Hart Island, New York, a place that has been used for the burial of unclaimed bodies. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: “The heart-breaking numbers of deaths we're seeing means we are sadly losing more people without family or friends to bury them privately. Those are the people who will be buried on Hart Island, with every measure of respect and dignity New York City can provide.”

We have to keep in our prayers the suffering and the bereaved in our local and global families. We are forever grateful to the health community who provide care and comfort for the thousands who have been stricken by this virus.

Farewell, Lois Kelly Miller

Jamaican legend of stage and screen, 102-year-old Lois Kelly Miller passed away peacefully last week. She was beloved for her roles in the national pantomime. She was unforgettable as Miss Lou's verbose stylist in Queenie's Daughter. When Jamaican film-maker Natalie Thompson got a call from her Hollywood contact for a Jamaican woman to be cast in the movie Meet Joe Black, starring Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins, she immediately recommended her.

Thompson recalls, “She auditioned on her verandah in Gordon Town with Jeremy Francis on camera and me directing.” Director Martin Brest reportedly chose her over several others because he wanted someone with an authentic Jamaican accent.

Kelly Miller's relative, Jennifer Orane-Henry, said: “She did share the opinion that Sir Anthony Hopkins was the consummate gentleman on set, and that she enjoyed teaching Brad Pitt his patois lines.” There are YouTube clips featuring conversations between the two characters.

Rest in peace, Lois Kelly Miller. Thank you for the joy you brought to the Jamaican stage.

lowriechin@aim.com

www.lowrie-chin.blogspot.com

