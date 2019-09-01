All the facts, please

In my lifetime I have been blessed to meet many great people, to include leaders of countries, actors, athletes and artists. I was impressed with them all. However, none had quite the impact on me as a man called Sergeant Roy Gambino. He was a 92-year-old US war veteran who participated in four of the beach assaults that took place in the Pacific during World War II. This when he was only 17 years old.

Those beach landings in Europe and Asia have been immortalised in movies such as Saving Private Ryan and several others.

During the conversation I had with Retd Sgt Gambino, he told me that of the 30 men in his convoy only two of them made it off the beach alive at 'Saipan', which was one the most savage of all the beach assaults.

As the war was coming to a close, the worst of all battles — the invasion of mainland Japan — still loomed. This invasion was expected to result in the loss of the lives of approximately one million Allied servicemen. At least two million more Japanese were also expected to be killed.

The battle never occurred, because two atomic bombs were dropped on Japan instead. This forced the Japanese to surrender and that ended World War II.

World opinion at this point criticises the United States for the human suffering the bombs caused. US President Barack Obama even apologised for their use. But, I wonder, do these critics realise that the other option was to send a million young servicemen to their deaths and kill two million Japanese people?

I doubt they even considered it. Maybe because statistics that speak to deaths of soldiers do not really have that shock impact. This is because they feel that soldiers are not really humans. Well, they should meet Sgt Gambino.

Or, probably, it is simply that people analyse situations based on one point of view — theirs. And they do so without considering all the other facts that are relevant and apparent. This is often because the reality is so horrible that a belief that other decisions could have been taken is easier to accept.

So here it is; the death of one million of your countrymen or the death of a few hundred thousand Japanese civilians. What would you choose?

Let us go local. We have criticised the ruling party of the 1990s for its handling of the financial sector collapse and the creation of the Financial Sector Adjustment Company Limited. The action by the Government resulted in the loss of committed collateral being held by banks as security for customers' loans. The Government also leveraged the Jamaican economy to finance the bail out.

There was another option. The Government could have refused to assist and the depositors could have lost their savings. So the choice was between the depositors or the debtors to the banks and the Government's purse.

The People's National Party Government chose to assist the former and not one depositor lost a penny. Businessmen, however, lost their properties and, as I said, our economy was smashed. What would you choose?

The lesson being taught here is three-pronged.

First, when hard decisions are taken it is easy to criticise the decision-makers because hard decisions have consequences, but rarely will anyone tell you the counter effect had the hard decision not been taken.

Second, the practice of looking at only a part of a complex problem and presenting it as the whole is an attempt to confuse people who are entitled to know all the facts, not just the sanitised version of one side's point of view.

Third, there is usually a reason that reasonable people engage in what appears to be excessive or brutal behaviour.

This thought process can bring light to almost every issue that has divided us. Mortars seem unreasonable when used in the Tivoli operation until you think: how else could you destroy barricades filled with bombs without sending soldiers to sure death?

Seven teenagers killed in Braeton in a gunfight with police seems a lot more reasonable when you are furnished with the information that the same kids took down a police station just weeks before and shot three people.

The Suppression of Crime Act looks like an oppressive piece of legislation with its indefinite detention component. That is, until you consider that when we had it we had 400 murders a year. We have 1,400 now. States of public emergency (SOEs) create a daunting threat to our human rights, until you start to consider that it is the criminals' rights that are being trampled.

Frankly, do you really give a damn about criminals' rights? Hmmm, well do you?

Our political leaders, our citizens who choose activism, our military, our police need to give us all perspectives of the issues that divide us. We need to hear when an activist screams about a police shooting what the history of the victim is. We need to know the likely death toll if a particular SOE is to be lifted. And the list goes on.

Do not just give us what you feel justifies your decision. Tell us both sides. Be fair, be just, and be transparent.

Let us be better than the nations who judge us and control us with a carrot and a stick.

They are partisan, polarised and divided. If they were capable of genuine debate and discussion, Brexit would never have happened. There would be a law that prevents the sale of machine guns to mentally unstable people in the USA, and Confederate statues would all be removed.

As I always tell my children: love, hate, faith and force are all motivators, but decisions are only sound when they are logical and only correct when they are factual.

— Feedback: jasonamckay@gmail.com