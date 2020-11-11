America pulls back from the brink

The American voter has spoken and close to 75 million of them have elected Joseph R Biden as president, and Senator Kamala Harris as vice-president of their beleaguered country. Understandably, spontaneous bursts of celebration erupted across some cities as thousands of people rejoiced at the political demise of a president who has been, for too many of them, a long nightmare. People across the world heaved a sigh of relief with the mayor of Paris simply saying, “Welcome back, America.”

For many, the exhausting and debilitating Trump presidency was coming to an end. No longer will they have to wake up to intemperate and incendiary tweets from his active Twitter fingers. No more will they have to tolerate a president who readily calls people vicious names, attacks his critics in unseemly ways, consistently renders sections of the press as fake, emboldens racist sentiments among hate groups that he has failed to criticise, elevates mendacity to a social principle, believes in his almost superhuman abilities to get things done as he alone can fix things, and allows policies that result in young children being snatched from their parents because they dared to seek a land of freedom and opportunity. I do not believe that it has dawned on the president that many of these children may very well become orphans as they may never be reunited with their parents.

No more will they have to tolerate a president who has no interest in climate change or science as an important component of social and economic policies. Existentially, they can now breathe more easily that a sensible, federal response to contain the pandemic can now be executed, balanced with the common sense wearing of masks. Many in the beleaguered middle class can now have greater assurance that in Joe Biden they will see someone who will really fight on their behalf to lift their economic prospects out of the doldrums they have been in.

No more will they have to suffer the embarrassment of a president who seems to find comfort in the bosoms of autocrats, dictators, and strongmen around the world — people who he clearly admires and would perhaps have wanted to emulate if he were given a second term. Apart from some diplomatic success in areas of the Middle East in the defeat of ISIS and the warming of relations between Israel and sections of the Arab world, his foreign policy has largely been an embarrassment to America and its allies. Many of them will, no doubt, be happy to see the back of Trump, but being careful diplomats, they cannot say this loudly.

What must be said loudly for all to hear is that President Trump must be watched very carefully in the remaining lame-duck weeks of his presidency. No one knows for sure how he will take his defeat. Will we see vendetta on steroids as he lashes out at all kinds of perceived enemies, inside and outside of his Administration? After all, by his own admission, he hits back at any perceived hurt. Already, he has summarily fired his defense secretary. Who will be next? Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray, who has not been the lap dog that the president apparently delights in? How will he treat with a country which he perceives has rejected him after having worked so hard — as he claims — to give the people the greatest economy in living memory, and doing more for blacks than any other president, including gentle Abe.

There is no indication that he wants to go quietly, or that he will even concede that he has lost the election. He could not control the narrative of his dismissal from office, which was for the voters to determine. But he is still president until January 20, 2021, and there is no telling what behaviour he will indulge with the vast power of the presidency in his hands. For example, will he further abuse his pardon powers? This is likely to be the most abused aspect of the powers he has in his tool kit. How will he use it? Some even suggest that he may even pardon himself of any real or imagined federal crimes, though he could be in jeopardy at the state level.

On the other hand, Trump may decide to be passive. He can choose to be churlish, relieve frustration by golfing at his resorts, or use the time to prepare for an avalanche of legal problems he is likely to face when he leaves the White House. It is illusory to believe that now that he has lost the presidency he will become more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic and begin to give it the attention it deserves. When he was having his super-spreader campaign events across the country he did not care that thousands of people could become infected thus compromising the country's ability to contain and subdue the raging pandemic. He is clearly peeved that the voters have stiffed him and he will not be disposed to move with any alacrity to help them. When he looks in his crystal ball and sees the legal and financial problems coming down the road, taking care of the American people will not be foremost in his mind. He may want to repair to the Lincoln bedroom for some comfort, if not inspiration.

On another level, it must not be forgotten that Trump got over 70 million votes — the second highest of any candidate for the office of president. That has to count for something. He almost won a second term, and the reasons for the strong support he received must not be swept under the carpet by the Democrats. If Biden holds true to his promise that as president he will govern for all Americans, he must understand the grouses, gripes, and concerns of this large constituency of Americans. This is a time for rebuilding and healing and this will never happen if the concerns of this constituency are ignored.

As Trump becomes more petulant in the conduct of his office during the waning days of his presidency, he is a man to be pitied. He is a man to whom much was given but he never understood the tremendous privilege that he had to lead his 330 million constituents. Was his choice deliberate or was it a function of the life in which he has been trapped for 74 years? A life that gave him a sense of arrogance instead of humility, of invincibility instead of facing the manifest weaknesses he possessed, of relationships that he sought to exploit for his own profit instead of embracing the greater humanity that beckoned. He will leave the office as a failed president, and America must dig deeply into its soul as to why it allowed this flirtation with an experiment that put its security and that of its democratic way of life in such great peril.

The PNP presidential race

The delegates of the People's National Party (PNP) have also spoken. Congratulations to Mark Golding on his resounding victory and Lisa Hanna for her grace and dignity in defeat. There is a great deal to be said about what Golding will bring to the table in furthering the healing in his beleaguered party and setting it on a course that can make it an attractive alternative to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). We shall return to this discussion.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest, social commentator, and author of the book WEEP: Why President Donald J. Trump Does Not Deserve A Second Term . Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or stead6655@aol.com.