American voters choose character over pocketbook

There comes a time in the political life of every country when what it needs most is a decent person at the helm of the Government. Voters in the United States presidential election have spoken in a loud voice: For America that time is now, and Joe Biden is that person.

For candidates and supporters alike, there is no pain like the pain of losing an election. It helps dull the pain when one is able to rationalise the cause leading to the defeat. I have developed a simple four-step method that may help people on the losing side understand why Donald Trump was ignominiously rejected at the polls.

Step one

Identify the top 10 positives of the president, as well as promises made and kept, and accomplishments that bettered the lives of people. These could be considered the benefits accruing from the president's tenure. The ones most frequently attributed to him by his supporters are listed below in no particular order:

1) Tax break, wealth and job creation

2) Removal of regulations to free up the economy

3) Support for conservative religious beliefs — anti-abortion and anti-gay

4) Foreign policy — Israel, China, Russia, North Korea; withdrawing from trade deals, international agreements and institutions that are not in America's interest

5) Affordable health care for all

6) Immigration policy — keeping out illegals

7) Building the wall and making Mexico pay for it

8) Winning back respect for America and making the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) pay its fair share

9) Helping minorities, for example, financial assistance to historically black colleges and universities

10) Building back the military, no foreign wars, law and order.

Step two

Identify the top 10 character and leadership traits most desirable in a president and which by the incumbent's own words and actions either positively or negatively typify his behaviour and approach. When rated negative, these may be considered costs associated with his tenure. They are listed in no particular order:

1) Morals and/or portrayal of Christian virtues

2) Racial equality – same treatment meted out to whites, blacks, all races

3) Healer versus divider of the nation

4) Empathy versus materialism – concern for people over preoccupation with the economy and money

5) Respect for constitutional norms and conventions of the office of president, including issues such as nepotism, using the office for personal gain, politicising the White House

6) Role model for children and young people who may aspire to become president one day

7) Gender equality and treatment of women

8) Ethics and truthfulness

9) Trustworthiness in personal and business dealings

10) Leadership – the degree to which the individual attracts and retains talent, encourages and listens to their views

Step three

Give a score to each item using a 10-point must system — +10 for those listed under benefits, which in your estimation were largely achieved, and -10 for those listed under costs, which for the most part negatively reflected on the president's character and leadership style based on his behaviour and approach.

Step four

Add the scores given to items under each category to arrive at a total.

My rating produced a total score of +50 for items under benefits and -90 for items under costs.

For those unfamiliar with the process, you have just participated in a simplified and abridged version of cost/benefit analysis. From my analysis, the benefits of Donald Trump's tenure come at a cost almost twice that of the benefits.

Cost/benefit analysis is a rational, deductive, mathematically based tool used for decision making, especially when making a choice between two options. That may be useful for business and other fields of endeavour, but hardly anyone selects political leaders based on objective criteria.

By its nature, politics thrive on feelings, emotions, and traditions, not objectivity or rational thought process. It is also a fact that for many people the character of political leaders is secondary to the benefits they derive and party allegiance.

No wonder political parties are widely compared to religious occults. One of Karl Marx' most frequently translated, paraphrased, and repeated pronouncements is: Religion is the opiate of the poor. I may not agree with Marx's wholesale demonisation of religion, but his maxim is universally true when applied to politics and its occult practices, not just among the poor and uneducated but among every class and strata of society as seen in the sycophantic support of Trump's hard core followers.

Faith in America has been restored by the result of the polls. By the repudiation of Donald Trump, with a record breaking 74 million plus votes cast and four million advantage in the popular vote, a clear message has been sent around the world. Character still matters in this materialistic world.

hmorgan@cwjamaica.com