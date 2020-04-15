An Easter with a difference

Last Sunday, the entire Christian community throughout the world experienced Easter celebrations under the ravaging effects of the coronavirus. It was Easter with a difference as people were forced to abandon their churches and stay at home. Even those who braved the virus and turned out were regarded with derision. It was the first time that any society collectively frowned at people who turned up to church and at a time when most people — sinners, saved and redeemed alike — go to church. It was the first time in living memory for most of us that going to church was a bad thing to be avoided at all costs.

But not to be undone, many churches throughout the world did their best to get the message out to the faithful. Services were live-streamed and many people participated, even those who had not gone to church for the longest while. This certainly was my experience when we Zoomed our services on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. We had a great time as we celebrated and preached the word and broke the bread in Holy Communion, the glorious resurrection of our Lord.

There is no doubt that, via the Internet, the Church has a great tool for the propagation of the gospel. I do not believe it will ever replace church-going, but one can be sure that many people will re-examine their options and may even pressure churches to make live-streaming available to them. How this will impact the “fellowship of believers” will have to be considered. In the area of the Holy Eucharist or Holy Communion, it is already a sore point among especially clergy of the so-called traditional churches as to whether it can be celebrated electronically.

I predict that this is a view that will come under greater scrutiny the longer the churches are forced to remain closed by the uncertainty of the longevity of the virus. Those who hold to the traditional view that the Eucharist must be celebrated in a gathering, whether two, three, or 1,000 people, must explain if that view is valid for those gathered in community over the Internet. If the latter is invalid, then is the efficacy of the Eucharist predicated solely on physical gatherings of the faithful? It is clear where I stand on this, as I mentioned earlier that we celebrated the sacrament on Easter Day. The faithful, the same people that I gathered with in the physical building pre-COVID-19, were the same ones I met with on Zoom, and what a time we had!

I was not prepared to let the virus nullify or cancel our ability to meet together and share in the sacraments. Just as I believe that the efficacy of the sacrament does not depend on who celebrates or presides over it, so I do not believe that its integrity depends on whether people are gathered together in a building (which is not the church), under a mango or guinep tree, or on the Internet. There is no magic to what the celebrant does. If people are able to discern what they are partaking of, and can enter into the deep mystery of the grace being mediated to them in the sacrament, then the issue is settled for me. I do not think I will be less or even more favoured by God by doing this.

But I lay down no rule or law. Far is it for me to do so. But I know well the tyranny that tradition can exercise over the minds of those who are caught up in the bureaucracy of the Church which can prevent them from seeing how God can act through media that might be unfamiliar to them. At one point in his ministry, the scribes and Pharisees berated Jesus's disciples for eating food with unwashed hands. In responding, Jesus told them that they had a remarkable way of setting aside the commands of God in order to observe their own traditions. Then he made the insightful statement: “Thus you nullify (or make void) the word of God by your traditions.” (Mark 7: 13)

What was not different this Easter was our understanding of what Jesus's resurrection means to us. In the midst of despair we can remain hopeful. We live in the power of the resurrected Christ and so we need not live our lives below the true levels of our capabilities. As Paul said, we do not lose heart for even as the outward part of us is perishing, the inward is being renewed daily. “Our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory.” (2 Corinthians 4: 5-17). No virus can nullify this fact!

Prayers for Dr Peter Phillips

This column would like to wish Dr Peter Phillips, leader of the Opposition, a speedy recovery in his battle against colon cancer. This battle can be a distressing one for his family and friends, and certainly for the political party he leads. Although a personal and private battle, Dr Phillips still remains the leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and Jamaicans will be understandably concerned about his health.

This should not nullify the need for his privacy and personal space as he heals. He deserves this, and both the members of his party and the Jamaican society in general must give him this space. In time Dr Phillips will know the enormity of the battle he faces, and I have no doubt that he will make the right decisions, politically or otherwise, that will be contingent on his assessment of his health. But please, give him time to heal. My prayers are with him and his family.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.