An impairment need not be a disability

In 2008, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities entered into force. The convention, to which Jamaica is a signatory, has among its guiding principles full and effective participation in society and equality of access for persons with impairments.

Almost a decade before that, in 1999, Jamaica developed its National Policy on Persons with Disabilities, largely as a result of advocacy by umbrella organisations representing persons with impairments. One of the major goals of the policy is to “integrate persons with disabilities into society so that they can participate fully in all aspects of society”. The policy recognises the right of all people to information and the need for the widespread use of “alternate means of communication” to ensure that all can benefit from transmission of important information.

Despite its comparatively early start, it was not until 2014 that the rights of persons with impairments were enshrined in law in the 2014 Disabilities Act. The law should ensure “full and effective participation in society of persons with disabilities on an equal basis with others [emphasis added]”, yet our society systematically and routinely discriminates against persons with impairments through institutional, attitudinal and environmental barriers. Modern thinking is that disabilities are constructed by society. People are born with impairments. It is society which decides whether these impairments are manifested as disabilities.

In Jamaica, sight and hearing impairments, which are common, are not routinely catered for. There is a lack of sign language interpretation in public places — consider how difficult it is for someone who is hearing impaired to conduct business in a bank, pharmacy, or hospital. For the sight impaired our sidewalks are best described as booby-traps, with lamp posts, open manholes and remnants of tree trunks strewn liberally about. It is almost impossible to navigate a wheelchair on many of our sidewalks — meaning that wheelchair users must battle with motor vehicles on the roads.

The situation is no better if one considers provision of information, especially in crises and emergencies — situations which could be a matter of life or death. Research by the writer and colleagues shows that precautionary and emergency information are often not provided in formats which can benefit those with hearing impairments and cannot be fully understood by persons with cognitive impairments. Seemingly simple aids such as colour-coded maps and warning signs are problematic for those with colour-vision deficiency.

The examples given above demonstrate that disability, much like vulnerability, is constructed by society. It is society's failure to ensure that persons with impairments are provided the opportunities for “full and effective participation” which result in what is termed disabilities.

Attitudinal barriers also exist. As one member in a focus group expressed it, societal attitudes exist which “place able-bodied persons at the top and persons with disabilities at the bottom of a perceived hierarchy”. In some circumstances persons with impairments are seen only as victims to be 'planned for and taken care of'. There is little acceptance that these people have knowledge, experience and skills which can be used to society's benefit.

This assignment of victimhood denies them the rights of participation, self-determination and contribution, recognised by Marshall (1950) as rights of citizenship. This society needs to seriously consider whether, by its actions, it has assigned to persons with impairments some lesser form of citizenship. Does our society enable or disable persons with impairments?

There have been pilot initiatives to try to remove some of these barriers to full participation by persons with impairments. However, these need to be scaled up and expanded. Modern technology provides the tools. We as a society must provide the opportunities for their use.

— Dr Barbara Carby is a former director general of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, former director Disaster Risk Reduction Centre UWI, and a disaster risk reduction specialist and advocate