Andre Haughton's about-face a sore disappointment

When we thought he would be a refreshing, dissenting voice in the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Andre Haughton, PNP spokesperson on planning and development, disappointed many of us who are impatient with the status quo of political tribalism that obtains in both major political parties. We held our breath that, having just been appointed to the Senate and given portfolio responsibility in the party, that he showed bravery in disagreeing with a policy suggestion by Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips.

Some of us might have congratulated his bravery too early, for, as it turned out, Dr Haughton did an about-face on his well-reasoned negation of the party's proposition to reduce the General Consumption Tax (GCT) by two percentage points.

As has become fashionable these days, especially in the age of Trump, whenever a politician finds himself in some pickle, the tendency is to blame the press for either misquoting or misrepresenting his views and thoughts. In this, Dr Haughton did not disappoint. But his statement was clear as it resonated from the Upper House of the Jamaican Parliament. His analysis of the PNP's proposed roll-back of the GCT made sense. He reasoned that this would cost the country about $26 billion annually with little benefit to the Jamaican consumer.

You may not agree with his conclusions, but he was making the statement within the context of his profession as a trained economist. This is the conclusion he reached after crunching the numbers. This was the integrity of his position. Having now back-pedalled, we are left to wonder whether he still stands on this conclusion or whether his repentance is conditioned by heavy pressure that has been brought upon him by party bigwigs whose egos he might have rubbed the wrong way.

If the latter is the case, which seems clear from Haughton's subsequent commentary on the matter, then this is very regrettable for the budding academic-turned-politician. He indicated that he meant no disrespect to the party leadership, suggesting that he might have spoken out of line having commented on a matter which would be the preserve of the spokesperson for the shadow minister of finance.

“It has encroached on the party leadership and the shadow Ministry of Finance, and no disrespect was meant by it,” he whined. He would therefore in the future make himself available to internal party discussion. This is a clear outcome of the obvious reprimand he received from his superiors. But internal party wrangling apart, is he still committed to his analysis of the reduction of the GCT and what this could mean to the Jamaican economy? Does he still maintain the integrity of his position and his professional ethics or is he prepared to relinquish it in the face of obvious withering disapprobation from his superiors in the party? If the answer to this last question is in the affirmative, what does this say about his character and reputation as a potential “rising star” in the party?

Dr Haughton is often described as a bright man; meaning that he has certain intellectual capacities worthy of admiration. From what I have seen and heard of and from him in the public sphere, I have no doubt that he is. But he and other young people like himself must learn and learn fast that intellectual luminosity without strength of conviction is an absurdity. At a time when he should stand on the strength of his convictions he buckled to satisfy a partisan, ideological position with which he definitely had misgivings.

Readers of this column will know that I am not in the habit of cutting any slack for politicians, especially younger members of the political directorate. So, while I would give Haughton his chance for redemption, his 'buck-shuffling' is part of a wider narrative of the integrity of those who serve, and the interest they serve when they enter the political arena. There is hardly any hope that many of the older, calcified members will change, but we must insist as a people that the younger ones get it right. We need to see an end to the decadent politics that has bedevilled us for far too long.

The younger members in politics represent the future leadership of these institutions. We owe it to them and to the people of Jamaica to point out where they went wrong and hopefully redirect them to a more wholesome path. We must help them not to tether themselves to the inglorious past defined by the gross misdemeanours and abuse of power of their elders in these parties. I believe we should be relentless in holding them accountable so that they do not descend into the abyss of the political culture that has defined our way of life since Independence.

Miss World 2019

This column would like to register its praise to Toni-Ann Singh for winning the Miss World pageant for 2019. She has done Jamaica proud and we could not have got a better gift towards the end of the year when there are so many negatives tearing at the fabric of our beloved nation. She has showed poise, determination, and grit in winning the coveted prize. Her win is worthy of a more appraisal, but for now we say thanks to her with the hope that as a nation, we will learn valuable lessons from her victory. Big up, Jamaica.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.