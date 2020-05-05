Are the BPO buildings sick?

The COVID-19 pandemic and the revelation of a significant cluster of positive cases at the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine, which as at May 3 had reached 216, and the recent closure of the New Kingston-based Centerfield Media business process outsourcing (BPO) centre in the wake of a positive case has unearthed some very unsettling truths about the health risks posed by tight buildings.

A healthy building has the following characteristics: absence of pathogens, absence of other biotic, chemical or physical pollutants, thermal comfort, lighting comfort, acoustic comfort, sufficient space, privacy, peace and quiet. It also has a low risk for negative health effects, makes healthy behaviour self-evident, compensates for disease or infirmity present, stimulates users to realise their ambitions, leaves users master of the situation.

The sick building syndrome (SBS) is a condition associated with complaints of discomfort including headache; nausea; dizziness; dermatitis; eye, nose, throat, and respiratory irritation; coughing; difficulty concentrating; sensitivity to odours; muscle pain; and fatigue. The symptoms are associated with periods of occupancy and resolves soon after leaving the building.

Building-related illnesses (BRI) are those for which there is a clinically defined illness of known etiology and include infections such as legionellosis and allergic reactions such as hypersensitivity diseases and are often documented by physical signs and laboratory findings. We might now have to include COVID-19 as a building-related disease.

Hand-washing and maintaining social distance are the main measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to avoid contracting COVID-19. However, these measures do not prevent infection by inhalation of small droplets exhaled by an infected person. Immediately after droplets are expired the liquid content starts to evaporate, and some droplets become so small that transport by air current affects them more than gravitation. Such small droplets are free to travel in the air and carry their viral content metres and occasionally tens of metres from where they originated. This is called aerosol transmission.

It is quite likely that the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads by air since its predecessor, SARS-CoV-1, did spread in the air. This was reported in several studies and retrospectively explained the pathway of transmission in Hong Kong's Prince of Wales Hospital in 2005, as well as in health care facilities in Toronto, Canada, in 2005, and in aircraft in 2003. These studies concluded that airborne transmission was the main transmission route in the indoor cases studied.

One can therefore reasonably conclude that, given the many similarities between the two SARS viruses and the evidence on virus transport in general, it is highly likely that the SARS-CoV-2 virus also spreads by air causing aerosol transmission.

Four major factors are to be considered when evaluating a sick building — physical, chemical, biological, and psychological.

In the case of BPO buildings, the following physical factors need to be considered as essential for staff comfort, and well-being. The ambient temperature should be between 20 degrees centigrade and 26 degrees centigrade, the relative humidity should be greater than 20 per cent, the noise level should be less than 75dBA, the particles and fibres content should be low, but the most critical factor that could have contributed to the COVID-19 outbreak is poor ventilation resulting in aerosol transmission.

Ventilation is the process by which 'clean' air (normally outdoor air) is intentionally provided to a space and stale air is removed. This may be accomplished by either natural or mechanical means. The usual mechanical means for providing ventilation in a closed building is a heating ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC). Good ventilation is needed to provide oxygen for metabolism and to dilute metabolic pollutants (carbon dioxide and odour). It is also used to assist in maintaining good indoor air quality by diluting and removing other pollutants emitted within a space. The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) recommends a minimum of 8.4 air exchanges per 24 h.

Therefore a tight building would be an ideal environment for the spread of this virus if the HVAC system is not well maintained and the air not well filtered.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness should therefore pay particular attention to the HVAC systems in all BPOs to ensure that these systems are properly designed, installed, maintained, and operated. These measures along with physical distancing, proper cough hygiene, frequent hand-washing and the use of masks should significantly reduce the indoor spread of this airborne virus.

Dr Alverston Bailey is associate professor in occupational health and safety at the School of Public Health and Health Technology at the University of Technology, Jamaica.