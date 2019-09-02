Are we witnessing the PNP in crisis mode?

In a matter of days the People's National Party (PNP) will celebrate its 81st year. It is the oldest political organisation in Jamaica. The party was founded in 1938 by Osmond Theodore Fairclough, who recruited the organisation's first leader, Norman Washington Manley. It suffered defeat in the first universal election held in Jamaica in 1944, winning only three of the 32 seats, and was later joined by an elected independent candidate to bring the party's tally to four seats.

In 1955 the party was again voted into office, which it held until just before Independence in 1962. During this period of government it promoted actively reformist social democratic policies, including opening secondary education to many poorer Jamaicans through State funding of scholarships. After its Independence election loss, the party would enjoy electoral successes with majority-seat wins in the Jamaican Parliament from 1972 to 1980, from 1989 to 2007, and from 2011 to 2016.

In the course of its past 80 years the party's approach to leadership has been one of its most defining characteristics, setting it apart from its political opponent, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). Norman Washington Manley demonstrated absolute statesmanship when he led the party into national election in 1962 following the collapse of the movement towards a West Indian Federation a year and a half earlier. He took the party's defeat by the JLP in stride and demonstrated the breadth of his political acumen while in Opposition, creating the path of succession that the two current protagonists, Dr Peter Phillips and Peter Bunting, now find themselves on as each seeks the nod of the party's delegates.

This brings to mind the rancour-filled contest between prominent attorney Vivian Blake and trade unionist Michael Manley, the son of party leader Norman Manley.

Any person who would seek to compare the 1967 contest with what is happening now would be pursuing a fool's errand. In the first instance, there was a clear vacancy at the time, as Norman Manley had announced his retirement. In contrast, the current contest arises out of, and is being conducted under the aegis of the party's constitution which provides for “challenges of leadership” based an varying circumstances.

Nothing in the PNP's Constitution provides for the qualification for the party's leadership by virtue of “years of service”. It is up to the delegate pool to make that selection from competing candidates based not only on performance criteria, but also on that individual's demonstrated ability to mobilise a majority of voters in order for it to win State power.

I am submitting that by not allowing for a proper contest to have been held in 2017, the PNP's delegates, and all who concocted the set of decisions that handed the party's reins to Dr Peter Phillips, have done a grave injury to the organisation. That decision presaged a two-year period of political inactivity that has set the PNP back for at least another five to seven years. This situation allowed the then political neophyte Andrew Holness to strengthen his legs and to become a now formidable opponent.

Over the last four years, Dr Peter Phillips, for all his technical brilliance, has demonstrated that he lacks the stomach for the cut and thrust of Jamaican politics. This was demonstrated in his bad advice to Comrade Portia Simpson Miller to call a general election one year before its constitutional due date. His incapacity as a political campaign steward was further exposed by the disjointed campaign that he then conducted, including the non-provision of basic resources needed to win that political contest.

As Opposition leader, the loss of PNP seats in by-elections conducted in St Mary and Portland has been compounded by the party's silence or disjointed messaging on major national issues, not to mention his personal inability to gain traction with the electorate.

Those issues aside, though, the conduct of the current campaign between himself and Bunting can hardly be seen as being run in the party's best interest; instead, it demonstrates that the PNP is in crisis mode.

Dr Phillips, despite being challenged, is the party's sitting leader, and he needs to function as such. This should be his best opportunity to demonstrate to the delegates that he has the temperament and the ability to remain as the party's leader.

No one can deny that the Bunting challenge has re-energised the PNP. It is, in fact, exactly what the organisation needed in order to remind the electorate of its resolve to fight for a better Jamaica for much more Jamaicans. However, Dr Phillips's utterances have served to provide the basis for a low-down campaign that threatens the sanctity of the process.

It should not escape people's notice, the taking of the life of one Bunting's supporters in Hanover, or the threats issued against the life of Member of Parliament Ian Hayles. This is a new low in PNP politics and, in my opinion, the buck stops with Dr Peter Phillips. As party leader, he needs to do everything in his power to de-escalate the rhetoric that is only serving to inflame this process. Peter Phillips's silence in the face of these developments is indicative of providing tacit support to antisocial behaviour that will only destroy the party organisation in the long run.

Truly, a crisis.

Richard Hugh Blackford is a self-taught artist, writer and social commentator. He shares his time between Lauderhill, Florida, and Kingston, Jamaica. www.yardabraawd.com Send comments to the Observer or richardhblackford@gmail.com.