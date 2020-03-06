As we celebrate the modern woman...

International Women's Day will be celebrated this Sunday, March 8. All around the world there will be activities to recognise that species of the population and celebrate their achievements and offer support for the challenges they face.

What does it mean to be a modern woman? Driving through Jamaica's streets you can see young and not so young women going about their business trying to accomplish their tasks in a space not always welcoming of their presence. There are women who will face discrimination for the way they look, where they live, what they know, and just for being a woman. It can be hard to believe that after so many years of women in the workplace, blazing trails, there are still some naysayers who can't accept that a woman can get the job done.

At my current vantage point of an old journalist I have come across many stories of women who made their mark in different industries, breaking barriers, taking up challenges so that those who would follow them would have an easier path. Women who took on tasks in traditionally male areas. Women who took over businesses and made them grow and succeed. Women who went into the classroom and educated the nation. Women with a love for science who have created and discovered new things. It is said that Jamaica has one of the highest percentages of female managers in the world. Our women are born leaders and will “tek charge”; just ask Nanny.

When I look around and see some of today's Jamaican sisters I wonder what can be done to help some understand what they are really worth? How do we get some of our mothers and daughters to come to the realisation that they have value? How do we tell a young girl that her body is precious and is worth more than two pieces of fried chicken in a greasy paper box? How do we let her know that no one has the right to put their hands on her, or to demand favours as payback for assumed kindness?

Times are tough, and this world can be hard and cruel. Of course, there are many women who have had to make some difficult choices. They have had to put themselves in danger and go through demeaning experiences in hopes of getting a better life. Women have had to “push them big toe a grung” and bear indignities of employers or friends or family members “tekking liberty” with them. The strong ones are able to hold their heads high and keep a sense of dignity, but it is never easy.

In talking with a young woman who has been battling in the workplace, she said: “They tell me this too shall pass… but right now it feel like the bad times just circling back 'round and lick me again.”

What can we do to encourage each other? What can we do to help? What can we do as we commemorate International Women's Day? In my younger days there was a situation in which office gossip began to go around about a young co-worker. She was in a relationship which had fallen apart. She was pregnant and had already had a small child when her husband decided he didn't want to be married to her anymore. She had no place to stay and no money to buy clothes to fit her changing body. We gathered clothes, some nursery items taken out of storage, and the support for our sister began. In time she was able to find her footing.

Many years later, while travelling abroad, we met up again. She had managed to move to the US and started a new life. Her children were growing, and together they were flourishing. She said she never forgot the kindness shown to her by her co-workers. She made it a point of duty to volunteer at her church in hopes of giving back to someone else in need; to make someone else know that there was always hope.

There are many stories like this. There are many women who have found help when they didn't expect it. Let us tell the stories — not to brag and say, “Look how wi good,” or “Look how she end up inna preckeh!” Let us share the stories so we know we are not alone. Everybody has a burden to bear. Everyone is carrying a stone. Some people do well to hide it. Some burdens may not seem that heavy, but for the one carrying it, it can be a 10-tonne weight.

We don't like to talk about what we are going through. We don't want people in our business. But maybe in this modern world, where there are so many avenues to share stories and experience, we can let others know that there are times when life is not a social media glamour post. Let others know that there are occasions when we can do the right thing to help a fellow traveller in this life. There are ways to be a light in the darkness, even when it may be hard to find the light within us. You don't need a fat bank account or a position of high standing to give a hand, sometimes all that is needed is a listening ear or a shoulder to lean on or just the number to one of the many organisations that are here in this country dedicated to helping others.

When we look to recognise our women, let us also look to the other half of the population and try to be kinder to each other.

Barbara Gloudon is a journalist, playwright and commentator. Send comments to the Observer or gloudonb@gmail.com.