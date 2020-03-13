Beating the COVID-19 panic

Since the announcement of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on March 10, it appears that many Jamaicans have entered panic mode. Shoppers have joined incredibly long lines to empty supermarket and pharmacy shelves of hand sanitisers, disinfectants, gloves, masks, and bleach. Some retailers are taking advantage of the trend and have doubled prices on these precious commodities. Worried parents have been keeping children at home even before the Government officially announced closure of schools. Social media platforms are overwhelmed with memes, advice for natural remedies, and unsubstantiated rumours of the state of events.

Why is the COVID-19 virus causing such heightened anxiety? Is it warranted? These are the questions that some people, tired of the hype and constant flow of messaging about the novel coronavirus, are asking.

Are we blowing things out of portion? Should we continue with life as usual and let the virus take its course? The truth is that excessive anxiety and preparation is just as harmful as a 'stick my head in the sand and it will go away' approach to this new health threat.

First, let us recognise that the fear of the unknown is real and is likely to elicit an exaggerated response, especially among people who may already suffer from anxiety or post-traumatic disorders. There are still many unanswered questions about this new virus. Can infected individuals pass it on even if they are symptomless? What is the real death rate? This tends to be higher in the early phases of a new disease if it is difficult to identify all cases of infection.

At the moment, this is true of the COVID-19: Medical experts suspect that an unknown number of cases in every country may go undetected because the infected people show no signs or seem to have a mild case of a similar illness. Testing in most countries has been so far limited to people who appear to show symptoms consistent with the disease profile. Individuals with a mild case may not even seek medical help.

So, how do you combat this fear of the unknown? The most potent weapon you can choose is to arm yourself with information from trusted, official sources, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health. Avoid the flood of social media messages, many of which are mischievous, profit-seeking, or just plain false. Apart from being fake, exposing yourself to the constant flow of messages will increase your sense of threat and danger, thus raising your anxiety level.

It is also important to have a sense of control over the situation. The experts have published a list of practices, such as personal and environmental hygiene, to help you to prevent the virus from entering your body. Engaging in these practices consistently and ensuring that your family also follows the protocol will increase your sense of mastery of the situation and reduce your anxiety.

You may be thinking it is possible to do all these things and still get infected by a random sneeze or cough from someone carrying the virus. This is true. You can reduce the probability of this occurring by following official guidelines regarding large gatherings. People who are coughing or sneezing should also be socially responsible and stay home, or wear a mask if they must be around others for essential reasons.

Remember, though, that a COVID-19 infection is not an automatic death sentence. If you develop cold or flu-like symptoms seek medical attention immediately. Again, this will help to lessen your anxiety about the outcome. Medical experts advise that keeping physically healthy, including exercising and eating a balanced diet, boosts your immune system and improves your chances of fighting most infections.

While you should avoid large crowds, do not isolate yourself completely. The sense of being alone in this threatening situation may become overwhelming, especially if you have existing psychological issues. It is therefore critical for you to maintain your treatment if you are already coping with a mental illness. Whether or not you have a pre-existing condition, if you begin to feel like you cannot cope, seek help from a licensed professional mental health practitioner. They are equipped to help you put the situation in perspective. It is also important to be vigilant for signs of panic in children and your relatives or friends and encourage them to seek help.

Scientists around the world are focused on research into the COVID-19 to understand how it works and identify the best ways to prevent and treat infection. In the meantime, it is important for all of us to take sensible precautions to limit the spread of the virus and protect ourselves and family. We can only do this effectively if we take conscious steps to maintain our mental and physical health and help the most vulnerable around us.

