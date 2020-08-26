Becoming a criminal is a choice

Crime is clearly a significant problem that must be confronted. Jamaica's crime rate has been the hot topic for many years, all while the number of hot spots have increased over the years. There is no doubt that poverty can result in criminal behaviour, but is it the main contributor to criminality according to Aristotle: “Poverty is the parent of crime.”

Almost every time there is a known criminal or criminals taken out by the security forces, without fail there is some commentary that they became criminals because of poverty. This saying is touted so much that if you listen long enough you will begin to believe it yourself.

Many who will read this article will attest to the fact that they had a hard life growing up. Yes, we were poor too, but a life of crime, for me and many others, was not the solution to our situation. We decided to carefully watch the path taken by our parents; being exceptionally keen on each step, ensuring we avoided the missteps that would result in the same mistakes.

We made the best use of the slim opportunities presented and beat the books till the leaves were worn. In addition, some of our parents were not educated past the ninth grade, and corporal punishment was the most common method of discipline. This did not kill us, neither did it make us violent, but that's another topic for another time.

Social programmes and crime

Social development refers to activities which are intended to increase positive motivations, attitudes, or behaviour in individuals by influencing their experiences in areas such as family life, education, employment, housing, or recreation. The Government is constantly blamed for not offering enough by way of social programmes or providing opportunities, but, in my opinion, social programmes are not lacking for our most troubled communities. These communities have been the recipients of almost all programmes rolled out by successive governments, depriving others who yearn for a single opportunity.

The persistence of crime in the presence of social programmes have not so long ago led Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang to announce, in 2019, the abolishment of over 40 social intervention programmes in violence-prone communities. This was met with much resistance. but he also stated that, “Every single social intervention medium that can be thought of, that has been done in Jamaica, has been done in Montego Bay.” One such project was the Inner-City Basic Services Project (ICBSP), and I had the opportunity of working as a community liaison officer on this project. Other progammes were funded by the World Bank, European Union, United Nations, Inter-American Development Bank. Many of these projects are administered by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and Citizens' Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) and were geared towards poverty reduction. Activities in these projects include homework centres, parenting workshops, training in small business, skills training, and infrastructure. The Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), too, was created as a coordinated response to the need for assistance by the most deprived in the society. Let's not forget the private sector's contribution to community development. All these offerings were not available in the past, yet crime was not this high. It has got so sophisticated, more organised, and the criminals have got younger.

It is true that slow economic growth reduces opportunities for the young, increasing their vulnerability to victimisation or gang membership. This does not eliminate one's chance of success and beating the odds. However, while this may be the reality for a minority, a life of crime is a choice. The sudden thirst to get rich quick, the urge to 'floss', and the attraction of the bling life have become the driving forces, and this most definitely cannot be had without illegal activity for the common man.

Hard work and dedication are no longer attractive, because it is seen as a slow road to nowhere. Additionally, education cannot be eaten, nor can it be spent, so “Wah mi a go a school fah?”

Crime pays; if it didn't criminals would not exist. Criminals chose illegal activities because their expected pay-offs are higher than those of legal activities. There's a difference between people who commit random aberrant acts and those who engage persistently in criminal acts, many of which are grave. One of our most recently deceased criminals who was taken out by the security forces was an only child, who had been often counselled by his father and uncle. His mother stated that, “He was a brilliant child, but him just nah hear. I talk to him night and day. So what should I do?” Another was the holder of at least seven Caribbean Examinations Council Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate passes, including mathematics, and tutored his classmates. A choice was made.

I submit to you that crime chooses no one, it's the other way around.

sandragayle888@gmail.com