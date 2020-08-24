Biden and Kamala: History-makers, whatever happens

Despite the criticisms levelled against Joe Biden and his new Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris by US President Donald Trump and others on the right of the American political establishment, there can be no challenge to the fact that, whatever the outcome of the November 3, 2020 presidential election, the duo has already established themselves as equal partners in the making of modern political history in America.

Biden

Biden, for all his successes as a steady and resourceful vice-president to Barack Obama for all of eight years, will undoubtedly best be remembered in history for being the presidential candidate who had the courage of his conviction to nominate the first African and Asian American black woman of Jamaican and Indian heritage to be his vice-presidential running mate, regardless of her earlier stunning attacks on him during the Democratic primary debate.

For this shrewd and praiseworthy act he is already being perceived — and will be for a long time to come — as truly worthy to be the leader of the free world, especially given the prevailing fractious nature of American politics and society along the lines of race and class.

Importantly, he is showing to Americans, in particular the future generation of American voters, that he not only understands the power and role of identity in the new American politics, but more revealing that he has the political will to make the changes American democracy now demands.

But perhaps more telling in his decision to choose Harris as his running mate is the revelation that his decision openly demonstrates a quality of mind that focuses on performance rather than ascription; and the recognition that turning American society around will require patience, courage, hard work, and an intelligent understanding of the mechanisms of the modern world.

For Biden clearly understands that black women in America are the Democratic Party's most loyal and important voting bloc, given that 98 per cent of them voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. In addition, by having Harris by his side, Biden has also demonstrated that he has a good reading of what levers need to be pulled at this time in America's competitive politics to achieve the desired progressive results; what price must be paid for what access; and what is the sense of values needed to know what is worth what price, and what is worth striving for if America's broken politics is to stand the chance of being fixed.

In this context, history, in the final analysis, is bound to record that Biden, in choosing Harris on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, to be the person to succeed him should he become incapacitated for whatever reason as president, demonstrated, above all else, a level of magnanimity of spirit that builds sensibly on the rare tradition where campaign rivals have become great political allies, as in the case of Herbert Walker Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Harris

For her part, being the first black colleges and universities graduate and black and Asian woman to be nominated a vice-presidential candidate will command the spotlight in history in her own right. As well, history will note her as Biden's running mate, as the first “female Obama”, and the fourth woman in the history of the United States to be on a major party ticket.

She shares with the 45th president of the United States a mixed race heritage and being a child of immigrants. What is more, she and Obama were raised predominantly by their mothers, and both went into practising law before entering politics.

Donald Trump has referred to her as “phony Kamala” and, following her nomination, described her in bald sexist and racist terms as a “mad” and “angry” black woman. But it is hard to see what is “phony”, “mad”, and “angry” about the first black and Asian female vice-presidential candidate whose presidential campaign launch drew a crowd of some 20,000 supporters.

The gripping truth about Harris being on the Biden ticket from a historical perspective is the strong likelihood that she will tenant the Oval Office as America's 47th president, and in the process truly shatter forever the feminist “glass ceiling” in American politics.

Following on the 2020 Democratic National Convention, she is perched to change the tradition of the dubious impact of vice-presidents historically, with the possible exception of Al Gore, on election campaigns in the past. This, in no small measure, is related to Joe Biden's age. As is well known, if elected on November 3 he will be, at 78, the oldest person in the history of the United States to become president — this against the background of an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll conducted in February of this year that found that some 62 per cent of Americans had reservations about voting for someone over the age of 75.

The challenges ahead

No one denies that Joe and Kamala will have a tremendous amount of work to accomplish should they make it to the White House in November. They, first of all, will have the unenviable opportunity to reverse the spectre of intellectual indolence that passes from many quarters of power and responsibility in America today as the accepted wisdom of ages to support well-honed ignorance.

Then there will be the need to fashion a commanding vision of contemporary realities in America and the world, buttressed by a realistic road map of future possibilities for the global family in these incredibly extraordinary and far from normal times. Much of this undertaking will hinge on exercising the diplomatic skills necessary for repairing the damage done to respecting each country's sovereignty, national conditions, as well as development stage.

Many of these goals, furthermore, will remain largely unfulfilled, if there is no sustainable effort on the part of a Biden and Harris Democratic White House to tackle from the outset the prevailing and pressing developmental issues of repairing the psyche of the American people; creating a new economy out of the ravages of the existing one brought on by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; redefining America's role in the world; environmental protection; racism and sexism; chronic poverty relief; corporate responsibility; food security; unemployment; crime and violence; and homelessness.

But, in all of this, it helps to know that there is a growing and genuine multi-class, race and gender movement for change in America once again, and that at the forefront of this movement Biden and Kamala cut an appealing duo.

All indications are that Kamala's popularity among black voters will grow even as Donald Trump targets the same crucial demographic for support in November. Recent poll findings reveal that her support among black voters jumped from 50 per cent in July of this year to now 70 per cent in August, signifying that non-white voters are on the increase in the United States.

Her favourability rating is also on the rise. A survey conducted by the polling group Morning Consult found that immediately after her announcement as Biden's vice-presidential pick her favourability rating took a jump from 33 per cent in July to 45 per cent in August. She also received the approval of 53 per cent of Americans comprised of 56 per cent under 35 and 55 per cent over 65.

The big difference between the Trump-Pence 2020 presidential campaign and the Biden-Harris 2020 presidential campaign, in this writer's opinion, is that the latter signifies, and presents, a genuine optic and possibility for real and lasting progressive change in the America of the early 21st century. And this, in the grisly circumstances of our time, is historic.

Everton Pryce is a former educator and government advisor.