Biden-Harris claimed victory from a stormy political setting

The Democratic Party took a brave stand to have selected Kamala Harris as running mate for presidential nominee Joe Biden in one of the most catastrophic, grievous, and ruinous political settings in the United States of America. The American society experienced resurgence in white supremacy and new forms of the 'lynching' of black men and political violence across the countries with fires, armed bandits terrorising government workers, and voter intimidation. The sitting president was often charged of inspiring political violence and white supremacist activities by way of his used of 'charged' words. His foreign policy was destabilising globally, as it set out to break up the union nationally. He was clearly anti-immigrant and had disgraceful things to say about black countries.

In the midst of this “white trash” politics, the pandemic arrived, infecting over 20 million people and killing over 250,000. The crisis catapulted the country into a serious economic disaster with over 24 million individuals out of jobs. Trump was blamed for the mishandling of the catastrophe, the American economy, and democracy in America went on the decline.

The 2020 election in America was not normal, and the victory of the Biden-Harris ticket was beyond the customary standard. No doubt, the black protests and resistance movement contributed immensely to the 2020 elections victory for the Democratic Party.

Déjà vu

The politics of the 2020 elections in the US had features of some significant moments in American political history. In the same way that Franklyn D Roosevelt used the technology of the day — the radio — to communicate to the American people; and how John F Kennedy used the television to stir the souls of the American people, Donald Trump used Twitter to get to the heart of his followers. He used this popular platform to spread the false news that he won the 2020 election. This misdeed negatively affected oil prices and resembled the false news of Dewey's victory over Truman in 1944.

The front page of a republican activist newspaper, The Chicago Tribune (November 3, 1944), ran the banner 'Dewey Defeats Truman'. The newspaper forecast a landslide for Dewey. It may have intended to create confusion. Truman defeated Dewey.

In addition to declaring himself as the winner of the 2020 election, Trump called for the activist role of the judiciary to stop counting of the vote, something he grounded in the Gore-Bush 2000 elections. In could not work. The Biden-Trump clash brought out over 150 million voters, the highest voter turnout in 112 years, when compared to the turnout of the popular vote to 1908. In that presidential election the Secretary of War William H Taft was the Republican nominee and Democratic nominee William J Bryan. Bryan, like Biden, was a three-time party nominee. That period was characterised by high levels of trade union and socialist activities. It generated a high level of voter turnout, 65.4 per cent; Taft defeated Bryan. It is important to note that there were high voter turnouts of over 80 per cent during the 1840s to 1860s in a political setting characterised by the issue of slavery in American politics — a setting similar to the resurgence of racism in 21st century America. The 2020 presidential election was indeed historic.

The Democratic Party: brave moments

There are some brave election moments made by the Democratic Party in recent decades. For example, the trailblazing selection of Geraldine Ferraro, an Italian-American, was selected as the running mate for Walter Mondale, who was considered an underdog. It was hoped that the woman candidate would have strengthened his ticket. He was defeated by the incumbent President Ronald Reagan. In 2016 the Democratic Party took another courageous act when Hillary Clinton was made the nominee for the presidential election. She was trumped by Donald Trump a political newcomer.

In the midst of the resurgence of white supremacy, anti-immigrant political atmosphere, new forms of political violence and 'lynchings', a black woman of immigrant background, Kamala Harris, was chosen as the running mate for presidential nominee John Biden. The election was not a normal event. This time the courageous, heroic, and valiant stance in making a black woman the vice president-elect of the United States of America was successful. To cite a popular American saying, she “is one heartbeat away from the presidency”.

The elections the details

There are some important features that help to make sense of the results of the Biden-Harris victory. The data collected prior to the 2020 election shows that whites comprised 69 per cent of the voting population, down from 85 per cent in 1996. Black and Hispanic are 11 per cent each on the voters' roll while others 8 per cent. Trump received 57 per cent of the white votes, 8 per cent of black votes, and 34 per cent of Hispanic votes. It is important to note that in the 2016 election 65 per cent of registered voters had no degree; those with degrees are democratic leaning voters, 41 per cent for the Democratic Party in 2016 to Republican 30 per cent.

It is noticeable also that a higher percentage of those with only high school diploma voted for the Republican Party in the 2016 elections — the nature of class politics in America. These figures are important not only in terms of observing a declining middle class, but also an understanding of the white underclass that is persistent in their views that blacks and immigrants a threat to their existence. The Democrats were able to put a coalition together not seen since the 2008 Obama election that rallied a majority in support of keeping the American union together. In the end, the Biden-Harris Democratic ticket defeated the Trump-Pence Republican team.

At the time of writing Biden won 290 electoral college votes; 72.5 million votes, 50.6 per cent; Trump with 214 and 70.8 million votes, 47.7 per cent. Biden's victory with over 72 million votes has history written all over it in the 21st century American presidential elections. In 2000 Bush won with 50.4 million votes; in 2004 Bush again with 62 million; in the 2008 and 2012 Barack Obama won with 69 million and 65 million votes respectively. Biden, during this campaign, was like the captain of a naval vessel that successfully navigated the ship under fire in stormy seas.

The way forward

There is a quiet crisis in America that requires attention. Prior to this election democracy was on the decline. The pandemic triggered a serious blow on the country's already ailing economy. It is clear that there is a decadence that has overcome that nation and cast darkness over its role in the global community. The values that are most important in the United States are least important worldwide, and that despite the prevalent belief that “the market economy and democracy combine to form a perpetual motion machine that propels human progress, these two values on their own are, in fact, incapable of sustaining any civilisation”.

There is a view that both concepts “are riddled with weaknesses and are increasingly likely to break down”, and contributing to shortcomings that are responsible for the decline in the economy and global power and further leading to the weakening of Western civilisation. The view exists that the prevailing political and economic thinking in America will lead to the gradually disintegration and self-destruction of its society. The rivalry of the Cold War superpowers and their ideologies is replaced by the politics of culture and civilisations.

In this political reality, America needs to spend time to repair its situation at home and keep out of the affairs of other nations. Its survival depends on this. The victory has put great responsibilities on the shoulders of the Biden-Harris team, not just to clear up the mess made by Donald Trump, but to create a new path for the Democratic Party.

Louis E A Moyston, PhD, is a university lecturer. Send comments to the Observer or thearchives01@yahoo.com.