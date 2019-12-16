Call for Justice

The St Andrew justices of the peace (JP) gathered for a session co-sponsored by National Integrity Action (NIA) on 'Balancing Rights and Responsibilities' last Friday. Custos of St Andrew Dr Patricia Dunwell had written to remind us of the responsibility of JPs to attend these training sessions, and it was so worth it.

International supporters Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, of the European Union, and Pascale Turcotte, head of the Canadian High Commission, continue to pledge their support, but Turcotte reminded us that we can only achieve justice if we have “a solid foundation that only you, the people of Jamaica, can build”.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck challenged us to help fight crime. “The criminals should be on the retreat, not us,” he urged. “We must expose the criminals… be part of the solution, not the problem.” He commented on the recent revelation of children being held in lock-ups, noting that this should never have happened. He said he would seek to have Section 34 of the Child Diversion Act reworded to allow for more options and he will appeal to judges to pay more attention to these. However, he explained, “Mothers are taking these children to court and the judges feel that their hands are tied.”

The minister asked us to assist with mentorship as, in some cases, “children and parents are almost at war”. He spoke sympathetically of single, working mothers who have little time to spend with their children. The minister was troubled by emerging inequality in our society. He commented on the poor service in fast food restaurants, banks and tax offices, and asked those in business to invest more in employment to address this issue. He also called for the increased use of mediation to solve disputes.

We heard presentations by two shining government agencies — the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Administrator General's Department (AGD). As PICA CEO Andrew Wynter explained the new online passport application system, I reflected on the many hours lost by my husband, daughter and me at the Police Records Office because, as directors of our real estate development company, we had to obtain clearance for the Real Estate Board for a new project. First, we lined up to collect a number and were then seated under a tent on the sidewalk at Orange Street. Then, after over an hour, we were called to be seated on the inside, shuffling chair to chair for over another hour until we finally arrived at the processing room. Then we sat to the side waiting to be called to collect our receipt. There was no express service available, so we must return one week later to collect the certificate.

When I related this ordeal, someone asked, but surely you know someone that could get you through? Of course, I know people, but I refuse to ask them for any privilege. Why should some of us be treated better than others? Why can't the records office get a system similar to the one created for PICA so we can all enjoy an efficient process? Here we were, about to embark on our biggest investment ever, and being punished for it.

So, Minister Chuck, if you want us to expand our businesses and employ more people, please appeal for an end this back-breaking bureaucracy.

Courageous Sister Benedict

The Laws Street Trade Training Centre in downtown Kingston was founded in 1988 by Sister Benedict Chung after she surveyed the destruction wrought by Hurricane Gilbert in central Kingston, where she had served as principal of the Holy Family Primary School. Chairman of the centre's board, William Mahfood announced last week that it would be renamed for the brave and brilliant nun, who continues, at 86 years old, to minister to her community.

In the 1970s, Prime Minister Michael Manley credited Sister Benedict with “the great breakthrough that was made in my constituency when the two rival gangs were persuaded to stop fighting each other”. Sister Benedict had called the gang leaders together because their children attended Holy Family and were living in fear. She was able to have them call a truce.

The Sister Benedict Centre is well known for its bakery and catering facilities. It is an oasis of support for the indigent and mentorship for hundreds of young people who have taken their place as leading professionals in Jamaica. God bless this precious Jamaican lady for her joyful ministry.

