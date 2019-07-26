Can C-Suite couples avoid marital conflict and divorce?

We have flushed centuries of male control to forge a more gender equal society, but it's not perfect. Jamaican women are empowered; hold more top jobs in civil service and the C-Suite as CEO, COO, CFO and chief of audit, but man-woman relations are shaky and the 'powerwoman' is in the bullseye.

This is not misogyny as this gender power shift is new. How do we work it? Man run things for millennia and, at worst, he was crude, rapacious, unfaithful, bruited woman; but an assertive woman with power and money is unprecedented.

Peeps aver this is the first adult generation of woman's liberation and the open money grab — “my things” and “me first” is shameless — and, in citing men as historic oppressors, emotional literacy is devalued, the present is muddied, and the baby goes with the bathwater.

How do we fix this?

Many women win Academy Awards and are feted, but most share another distinction — divorce ( Harvard Business Review, May 2, 2017). So Amazon's Jeff Bezos and ex-wife, now multi-billionaire MacKenzie, are no model for us.

Do woman's high status careers affect marital stability? Yes! Man was always boss — no biggie! He was provider, so when powerwomen 'marry down' spousal aggression may follow, and anxiety at husband's low job status grows as her own hard-won status may be compromised. ( Harvard Business Review, op cit). But, guess what, the all-expense-paid power couples also have marital problems. What?!

American C-Suite women may not have it all, but here cheap help — cook, nanny, maid — makes it easier for power couples. They are educated, experienced and, unlike our general workforce, their productivity is off the graph. So a C-Suite woman paid $45 million to $70 million here has a better life than the US$3 million ($400 million) she could earn in America where she studied, worked, and is in touch with top gal pals.

Historically, Jamaican men marry down. Men marry their maids (as a late white Jamaican columnist and farmer) and secretaries (as Sir Alexander Bustamante) for love; unequal in education and wealth, but back then men chose and proposed. White American powerwomen marry handsome bartenders or ripped bodybuilders; not ours. Why?

So power couples are miserable. Why? Well, Baby Boomer fathers drilled gender justice in their sons. Michael Manley abolished bastardy and equality for females was gospel. While this was going on, girls were taught to compete; they were as good as men, often better, but oppressed, so fight to achieve and look out for “number one”.

Today, with both in their 40s, we have mismatch. Both excelled; the men in touch with their feminine side — caring without condescension and resolute without rancor — the women sensitive to historic male abuse, driven to win, are flummoxed as the male intrigue they were primed to expect is not there. Both are in love, both are workaholics vying for top jobs, so whose job is more important? Why should I do chores tonight; you help with the homework, I am tired? And so the fight started!

Behind Milan drapes lovely power couples in politics, business, civil service undermine each other. There's money, swish cars, posh house, cruise booked for vacation, and a well-choreographed hug in public, but at home, “Take your bloody motorcycle and leave” gnaws like cancer. How do we de-programme mom's dictum? He sleeps on sofa, in the guest room or the investment house nearby. Mutual misery! Maids, cooks, nannies see nothing; hear nothing; know nothing, but their hard drives are full of truth. Mom taught girls about “vex money” and “hold yours, spend his; anything can happen”. They are now women; money, no problem?

The C-Suite woman is a wild card and both scion of liberal Baby Boomers do not cohere but compete. Monica Torres says, “A woman's professional success may come at the cost of her marriage.” (Ladders, March 9, 2018); or “Married women are twice as likely to be divorced within three years of high promotion,” (Ladders op cit). Men “stoop to conquer”; do powerwomen just snap? She is in her family's business: “Do you want me to leave the business I will own one day to do household chores?” She wins? C-Suite women cannot afford marital distress, as she may run the show, but old men own the theatre and their take on women in distress is not pretty. Power women compete with men at work; why not sports or games? Check Wimbledon tennis; man and woman champion get £3.2 million each for five and three sets respectively — equal work? So why not play each other for the pot? Go figure!

We need research, but values, emotional literacy are urgent to ready our best and brightest for good marital relating or forget the prosperity agenda as cash will only fuel the fire. It's not a zero-sum game, guys; you need each other. Stay conscious!

Franklin Johnston, D Phil (Oxon), is a strategist and project manager; Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (UK); and lectures in logistics and supply chain management at Mona School of Business and Management, The University of the West Indies. Send comments to the Observer or franklinjohnstontoo@gmail.com.