Celebrate 2020!

Last year, this time, there was great anticipation ahead of the big year, 2020. For many it was going to be the year of visions. A new decade was about to unfold, and it seemed as though people had many resolutions.

Unfortunately, however, on a national level, we started 2020 with some gruesome killings, which progressed throughout the year. But what's new? Jamaica's season of crime and violence is an everyday one.

We later learnt that the infamous novel coronavirus pandemic was a threat to the world, and this required some level of strict measures to be implemented to contain its spread. It goes without saying that the ongoing effects of the pandemic have significantly affected lives and livelihoods; thousands of people have contracted the virus, almost 300 people have died in Jamaica, several people have lost their jobs, students' access to quality education is being compromised, health care workers have become drained, etc.

All these experiences have now caused people to project a cautious hope heading into 2021. For once, in a long time, social media platforms are not flooded with the traditional resolutions. People just simply do not know what to expect; however, there is a ray of hope with the different vaccines.

Undoubtedly, the Christmas season is one of the most preferable and appreciated times of the year. After all, for many, “it is the most wonderful time of the year”. It is a moment where lots of families get an opportunity to see each other — at least that once yearly. Certainly, this Christmas will not be a conventional one, especially with curfews, loss of loved ones, absence of some overseas family, etc. However, while we have little to no control over these situations, we can intentionally lift our spirits and “mek di Christmas [and new year] ketch wi inna good mood”.

Many of us were unsure of whether we would be alive to see this day, but we have made it thus far.

Despite the tumultuous year, many people have had their greatest achievements in 2020. While others were being made redundant, some of you were being promoted. Or just the mere fact that your job was maintained, that is a great blessing. For high school and university graduates, the conditions may not have been the most ideal, and people may say that you have obtained a “corona certificate/degree”, but maybe things would have played out differently if you had to take those courses and sit those exams under normal circumstances. Congratulations to you all.

Additionally, many entrepreneurs have registered their businesses and have recorded reasonable profits to date. For others, it may have been that a broken familial or amicable relationship has been restored. Some folks have got married; some are now land, vehicle, and homeowners. Some churches have finally shifted their focus from that of tithes and offerings to being more compassionate and Christ-like.

The idea is that we may have had doubts about how this year would have ended, but we have enough to celebrate. How thankful are you? Grammy Award-winning contemporary reggae artiste Koffee, in her song Toast, said, “Gratitude is a must.” So, cheer up and give thanks!

Some families may not have the usual big dinner this Christmas, but eat and be merry. Make every moment count. Live within your means; this is not a competition with your neighbour. Also, be reminded that January is usually one of the longest months of the year, and the Jamaica Public Service is likely to send you a higher than usual electricity bill.

As we close the year, we empathise and sympathise with those families who are mourning the loss of their loved ones. We continue to salute our front-line health care workers, as well as those who work in shipping and logistics (sometimes we do not seem to understand their relevance in this pandemic). Over 9,000 COVID-19 victims have recovered; this is awesome news. We also commend our armed forces for the brilliant work they have done this year. Irrefutably, we have seen some great results, albeit that the more they try to control crime and violence, the more it seems to spiral out of control.

No one really knows what lies ahead. Will 2021 be a better year? Will we have a third wave of the virus?

The faith-based believers can sing, “Because He [Jesus] lives I can face tomorrow,” or they may find assurance in, “Many things about tomorrow, I don't seem to understand. But I know who holds tomorrow, and I know who holds my hand.”

Happy holidays, Jamaica! Joyeuses fêtes la Jamaïque!

Oneil Madden is a PhD candidate in didactics and linguistics at the Université Clermont Auvergne, France, and president of the Association of Jamaican Nationals in France (JAMINFRANCE). Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or oneil.madden@uca.fr.