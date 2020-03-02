Celebrating Jamaica's promise

There are constant reminders of the inherent promise in our beloved Jamaica, and over the past two weeks we experienced a bounty of affirmation. Our journey included the opening of the Cottage Multipurpose Centre in Woodford, St Andrew; e-Learning's 'Celebrating Our Digital Edge'; the listing of Deaf Can! Coffee on the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE); an uplifting conversation with Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Nigel Clarke; the Campion College Alumni Association Hall of Fame event; the Sagicor-Sigma 5K; and the US Embassy's Black History Month photographic exhibition.

The success of public-private sector partnership is exemplified by the Cottage Farmers Group supported by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Digicel Jamaica Foundation – Queen Young Leaders, and the US Peace Corps. We journeyed through the green hills of rural St Andrew to Woodford for the recent opening of a multipurpose complex at which farmers from several communities in the area will be supported in their marketing and manufacturing activities.

The University of the West Indies lecturer and community social worker Aldene Shillingford reminded us that, “Community development is about understanding a community's needs and resources, or understanding the nature of the community prior to planning an intervention to satisfy a community's needs. [It] involves the participation of people in efforts to improve their level of living by relying on their own initiative. This ensures a sense of ownership of the initiative decided on which augurs well for development.”

She described Woodford as “an empowered community” explaining that the “groups helped to organise/to structure and helped to build their capacity around governance and project design, including the Cottage Farmers Group, the Free Town Farmers Group, the senior citizens' association, the Woodford Homework and Learning Centre, the Woodford Community Action Group now the Community Development Committee, the overall umbrella organisation under which all community groups fall”.

We were impressed that most of the farmers were women, well organised and welcoming. Their gifts to presenters were the healthy yield from their farms. That mountain air left us invigorated and full of hope for the future of these ambitious and hard-working women and men of the soil.

e-Learning's digital celebration

E-Learning Jamaica, an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, joined with media colleagues to promote Jamaica's digital path last Sunday. In their quest to integrate technology in education the company's CEO Keith Smith noted that they would be delivering 40,000 tablets to students and 25,000 tablets to teachers within the next 13 months.

“We have straightened out the system, streamlined our procurement process, established transparency and accountability, and are now ready to deliver,” he said. “We are developing plans to address the deficiencies in broadband and Internet connectivity at the schools as well as project concepts for the high schools, special needs schools, and teachers' colleges.”

Young entrepreneurs Gordon Swaby of EduFocal and Kemal Brown of Digita Global Marketing shared their journey and urged Jamaicans to go digital in order to keep up with global trends. “We all have a role to play in the realisation of a Brand Jamaica that exists in the bleeding edge of technological innovation,” declared Brown.

Deaf Can! lists on JSSE

Last Tuesday, we lifted our hands and wiggled our fingers, in deaf language applause, as Deaf Can! Coffee became the first social enterprise to list on the JSSE — another innovation by the trailblazing stock exchange CEO Marlene Street Forrest.

Blake and Tashi Widmer are the indefatigable leaders of the Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf at Cassia Park Road in St Andrew. Deaf Can! Coffee was inspired by hearing-impaired coffee farmer Evelyn Clarke when the students met him on a tour of his farm at Top Hill, St Elizabeth, showing them how he roasted, packaged, and sold his coffee. The students started on that path and soon were coached in brewing delightful coffee creations. Deaf Can! now operates in the public space with a mobile coffee shop. With the support of the public, its operators hope to expand the operations into a full-time shop. With the support of the JSSE the Jamaican public will do their part in affirming that Deaf Can!

Dr Clarke demystifies the budget

Do we understand how blessed we are to have Dr Nigel Clarke as our minister of finance and planning? He understood the challenges of “some distortionary taxes” and we breathed a sigh of relief when last year he announced the removal of the minimum business and asset taxes.

“The GCT [General Consumption Tax] threshold was increased from $3 million to $10 million, thereby relieving several micro and small businesses from the need to register and file GCT returns… These adjustments to the tax structure have assisted in simplifying the tax system and generating greater equity and efficiency,” notes the finance ministry's 'Citizens Guide to the 2020-21 Budget' available on the ministry's website.

When I mentioned how useful we found the guide, Dr Clarke responded that the ministry is explaining the budget in layman's language to promote transparency and accountability. The simple language and graphics make this guide an easy read. Please check it at: https://mof.gov.jm/documents/documents-publications/document-centre/file/2356-the-citizen-s-guide-to-the-budget-2020-2021.html.

Campion Hall of Fame

Campion College inducted three of Jamaica's finest into the school's hall of fame: Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade; Greg Christie, former contractor general and recently appointed head of the Integrity Commission; and Andrew Mahfood, chairman of Food for the Poor Jamaica and CEO of the Wisynco Group. The citations to these inspiring Jamaicans representing government, governance, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy reminded us that discipline and education are important, but strong citizens come from loving and supportive families.

We enjoyed the witty presentations of Principal Grace Baston, emcee Patria-Kaye Charles, and Campion College Alumni Association President Jo-Marie Malcolm. We were reminded that, indeed, there is a way to have events that hold your interest, without short-changing honorees.

Sagicor-Sigma 5K

Another example of good planning was the Sagicor-Sigma 5K. Oh, yes, CCRP had a team. We were happy to support our members who have benefited significantly from a comprehensive health plan underwritten by this compassionate company and designed by their colleagues at CGM Gallagher Insurance Brokers.

The over 27,000 participants had an excellent morning running, walking, and wheeling. We were delighted to learn that the event raised $55,301,419, which will be shared among this year's charities — Bustamante Hospital Special Care Nursery, the Clifton Boys' Home, and the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital Maternity and Newborn Unit.

US Embassy photo contest

Heralded by the perfect harmony of the Jamaica Youth Choir, winners of the US Embassy Black History Month photo competition were Jason Tomlinson, Sherard Little, and Kabian Davidson. Ambassador Donald Tapia shared that, as a young man, he had marched with Dr Martin Luther King Jr, choking up as he recalled that red-letter day in his life.

Congratulations to US Public Affairs Counselor Jeremiah Knight and team for their encouragement of these aspiring young photographers.

lowriechin@aim.com

www.jean.lowrie-chin.blogspot.com