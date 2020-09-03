Choose ye!

Life is a series of choices between the bad, the good, and the best. Everything depends on which we choose. — Pastor Vance Havner

Choosing Government representatives may be the most important activity in a nation's development. Yet, there's no criteria laid out or any educational course offered that can help us choose. How, therefore, do we choose representatives this election? Here is some advice that may be helpful.

It's drawn from an ancient text on human history and socio-economic development and represents over 6,000 to 10,000 years of humanity's process of making collective decisions and choosing representatives.

1. Choose educated, God-fearing, wise, trustworthy representatives

This advice is from the historical record of a group of people called Hebrews (about eight to 10 families: 20 -30 people) who migrated to Egypt during difficult times (circa 1600-1500 BC). Many years later, after their ethnic group had settled but not assimilated into Egyptian culture and community, they were expelled (about 600 families: 20,000 – 30,000 people), by mutual agreement, because they were regarded as a threat to Egypt's culture, religion, and national security — although making significant contribution to Egypt's economy. Their “forced migration” is now popularly known as The Exodus.

Having left the political dictatorship of Egypt, they had to embrace another form of governance, and therefore elections became necessary. The actual advice from their historical records, aptly called Exodus, states: “…[S]elect out of all the people able men who fear God, men of truth, those who hate dishonest gain; and you shall place these over them as leaders… (Exodus 18:21) Choose some knowledgeable, wise, and understanding men… (Deuteronomy 1:12-13).

Knowledge is acquaintance with facts, truths, or principles from study, investigation and experience. Wisdom is the right application of knowledge in the best interests of those who need wise action.

This electoral advice was later validated by a multicultural group of people who had formed a faith community (circa 40 AD). Their religious group experienced quantum leap growth from about 12 people to thousands — the community grew in one day by 3,000! This demanded a more efficient distribution of resources, especially as there was evidence of preferential treatment and neglect of some ethnicities. Consequently, the faith community's leaders choose seven individuals who evidenced love, joy, peace, tolerance, kindness, integrity, and truthfulness as established values and attitudes, and who had a reputation for being firm, fair, and consistent in their actions.

The advice from their faith community's historical records of activity, aptly called Acts, states: “…[C]hoose...from among you those who are known to be wise and full of the Spirit and…turn this responsibility over to them.” (Acts 6:2-3)

Choosing God-fearing people does not necessarily mean religious or church-going. Love, compassion, honesty, humility, tolerance, freedom, equality, and justice, are the values and attitudes or “signs” of God-fearing people. Choose those.

In addition, being knowledgeable and wise does not necessarily mean you must be a graduate of a university. People who know the issues relevant to you and your community, and the solutions needed to transform them, are the ones who are knowledgeable and wise. Choose those.

2. Choose representatives who show respect and reverence for life

We do not presently have a culture of respect and reverence for life in this Jamaica, land we love, even though we call each other “boss”, “king”, “big man”, and “empress”. If respect and reverence for life were current Jamaican morals and culture we would not disrespect or kill each other for the slightest of reasons, nor would you tense up as you approach a police checkpoint and worry that the police may distress you, instead of defending you, as they fulfil their duty to serve and protect.

If respect and reverence for life were current Jamaican values and attitudes you would not feel the sting of impoliteness at a government agency by those being paid to be polite to you, nor would your money be taken with a snarl instead of a smile as you make your purchase at a business place. For, while some slaughter with the gun, others slaughter with the tongue, and that's also an indication of our lack of respect and reverence for life.

If this is to be transformed, our Government representatives must be one of the first groups of leaders to embrace and express real respect and reverence for life. Therefore we must choose representatives who display positive speech and actions which encourage, empower, and build up others.

This electoral advice from the ancient Hebrew culture states: “…I have set before you life and death… Now choose life, so that you and your children may live… Choose…men of respect…” (Deuteronomy 30:19-20, Deuteronomy 1:12-13)

3. Choose Vision 2030 representatives

One of the Hebrews rose to prominence in Egypt as a result of being adopted by the daughter of the Pharaoh of Egypt that historical period, Pharaoh Thutmose I (1540-1504 BC). Born Hebrew, but raised an Egyptian, Moses had to make a choice as an adult regarding his allegiance. He chose to honour his roots and identify with and advocate for the rights of his Hebrew brothers and sisters.

Their historical records state: By faith Moses, when he had grown up, renounced his title, Son of Pharaoh's Daughter. He chose instead to stand with his people…because he was looking ahead...” (Hebrews 11:24-26)

Moses had a vision for his nation that was more important than his own desire for personal enrichment and power. We must choose people who are “looking ahead” to propel our nation forward, not looking at self to enrich and establish petty power.

Jamaica's National Development Plan, Vision 2030 Jamaica, provides that “looking ahead” vision for the country and articulates it in four clear goals:

i) Jamaicans are empowered to achieve their fullest potential.

ii) The Jamaican society is secure, cohesive, and just.

iii) Jamaica's economy is prosperous.

iv) Jamaica has a healthy natural environment.

So choose people whose thinking, talking, and actions are in line with our national development plan, Vision 2030, and who have a record of developing something. Check their private and non-political life. Are they speaking about and working towards Vision 2030 Jamaica goals? If not, it is hardly likely they will do so when elected.

Choosing Government representatives is an extremely important activity in a nation's development. Go and exercise your right to choose. The quality of our lives depends on it. Therefore, let's choose well!

Michael Aiken is a Harvard University graduate and avid student of Jamaica's socio-economic issues and political process. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or mandrewa@aol.com.