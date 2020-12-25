CHRISTMAS MESSAGE 2020... CHRISTMAS MESSAGE 2020...CHRISTMAS MESSAGE 2020

The following are lighting edited versions of the Christmas messages of the nation's leaders.

Sir Patrick Allen

Governor General

We have come through a turbulent year that started with great hope and promises. We anticipated that 2020 would be a year of transformation in our homes, personal lives, communities, and our nation.

Unfortunately, that was not the reality, because by the end of the first quarter the dreaded novel coronavirus pandemic had hit our shores, radically altering our lives in unexpected and undesirable ways. But we rose to the challenge and initially did well in keeping down the infection and death rate by adhering to the protocols of social distancing, sanitising, wearing masks, adhering to curfews, among other things. We learnt to conduct our daily lives differently and sometimes more efficiently with the increased use of technology for doing business, educational activities, religious, entertainment, ceremonial, and other functions and services.

Most importantly, we did not surrender to the pandemic, even though we don't have the vaccine available yet in Jamaica. We resorted to our inner strength, our fortitude, and core beliefs, confident as our Jamaican poet Claude McKay wrote, “If we must die... pressed to the wall, dying, but fighting back!”

We are known globally as a people who do so much with so little, because we are resilient. We have faced hardships and difficulties in the past and have triumphed. Let us do it again, united as a family, aspiring and achieving together.

This past year we saw the challenges bringing out the best in our people, in our companies, groups, organisations, entertainers, and the Government — all found ways to help people who lost jobs, needed food, health, educational supplies and instructions. I'm so proud of those who were, and still are, exercising a duty of care to our people.

Sadly, in the struggle we lost some of our loved ones, including many of our entertainers. My sincere condolence to those who lost family members, friends, or acquaintances due to the virus, road accidents, murders, or natural causes, including flooding.

For those who are still rebuilding their lives I ask that neighbours, family, friends, and corporate Jamaica lend a helping hand as we continue to demonstrate that, truly, we are our brother's and sister's keeper.

I will always believe in the goodness of our people and I encourage everyone to continue to believe in Jamaica and, despite the challenges, let us never give up.

This Christmas, as we gather in our homes, or our groups, let us remember that “out of adversity comes opportunity” – opportunity to know each other better, to deepen family bonds, play together, pray together, or do what you do best together.

Lady Allen joins me in wishing each one of you a peaceful, sober, reflective, and safe Holiday Season.

God bless you and God bless Jamaica, land we love.

Andrew Holness

Prime Minister

As a child, I so look forward to Christmas, and I am certain that many Jamaican children are looking forward to Christmas, to grand market, to the toys, and the gifts that they will get. They look forward to seeing their relatives, their grandparents, to the family gatherings, but this Christmas season we will not be able to celebrate as we usually do. We will celebrate, however, the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

We will, together as families, reflect on the Christmas season and on the past year and put our prayers and hope towards a better 2021.

The year 2020 has been difficult for us; however, we have worked very hard and in many instances we have overcome and we have been successful.

As we celebrate during this pandemic, though muted, let us remember that there is still much for which to give God thanks and still much work to be done.

This Christmas, I want to acknowledge and thank our public health workers and front-line responders who have dedicated their lives to keeping us safe. They continue to do an outstanding job in extremely difficult and trying circumstances heightened by the pandemic. We owe them a debt of gratitude.

With significant breakthroughs in treatment, testing, and vaccines, giving us hope and optimism, we should not become complacent.

In the meantime, we must continue to be vigilant and compliant. The virus is not taking a break for Christmas.

This Christmas, I strongly recommend that we stay at home with our family members and immediate household. Let us use our creativity to make the new normal of seeing our relatives and friends online or by telephone a special occasion.

For those who have recently travelled, please observe strictly the quarantine restrictions and keep away from vulnerable groups, particularly your elderly family members and people with comorbidities.

Let us not drop the baton this Christmas on what is, hopefully, the last leg of this long ordeal. We are a resilient people and I have absolute confidence that we will overcome.

On behalf of the entire Government, and from my family to yours, I wish you a peaceful and reflective season.

God bless Jamaica.

Mark Golding

Leader of the Opposition

My fellow Jamaicans, I wish you a Merry Christmas from my family to all Jamaicans, at home and abroad, and a happy and safe holiday season.

I do so for the first time as leader of the Opposition, an office to which I have ascended with a sense of humility and honour.

Christmas, rooted in the birth of Christ, is celebrated around the world as a season of joyous sharing with friends and family and caring for the less fortunate. This year our Christmas has taken a different turn as we face the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and live with the safety protocols we must comply with as responsible citizens.

Nevertheless, despite these limitations, the spirit of a Jamaican Christmas is still very much among us, bringing its special light, breeze, and sense of joy.

It is a time when we must think about the welfare of others. This year I make a special mention of our health care workers, who are on the front line of caring for those directly impacted by the pandemic. We admire and salute your dedication, compassion, courage, and commitment as you care for those who need it most, putting service above self. We thank you and your families for your tremendous sacrifice. Our nation owes you a special debt of gratitude. Such selflessness is a reflection of a belief in our community in a way which transcends any differences among us. You remind us of the biblical parable of the Good Samaritan, who chose to care for the wounded victim on the road when others of a more exalted status walked on by. This is the essence of Christian love in action.

I also wish to thank the Jamaicans in the Diaspora, who in a most difficult year for our economy have provided support for families here at home at unprecedented levels. You exemplify the oneness of the Jamaican family across the world, and we must find ways of further integrating you into the life and development of our nation.

As we celebrate the Christmas holiday, let us do so with kindness and humanity, showing love and care for one another in the spirit of Jesus Christ.

From our family to yours, we wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

