Christmastime a fun time

Twas days before Christmas and 'cross the country

People were shopping, spending their money

Some of us have nuff and others little

How to stretch it, harder than a riddle.

Painting and cleaning and brightening up homes

Whitewash on trees and corner stones

This is the season to make things look bright

Putting up curtains, Christmas tree, and pepper light.

The sorrel is drawing and gungo peas shelling

Cake in the oven, sweetly smelling

Chicken and ham ready for the table

A bottle of something with a pretty label.

Families are meeting and coming together as one

Laughing and sharing, just getting along

Friends sending warm wishes to all they know

How they wish they were out of the snow!

A Jamaican Christmas can be warm and nice

Like pimento and nutmeg and allspice

But for some there is little joy here

They worry and fret in the grip of fear.

The wicked and heartless leggobeast

Seem determined to reduce us to the very least

Mayhem and murder is their chosen game

Will the crime monster ever grow tame?

Our hope may be dimmed, but it will surely grow bright

When we all decide to put up a strong fight

Away with the murder, the robbery, the sadness

No longer should we live with this madness.

This season and onward, let us unite

We'll walk hand in hand and put things right.

This is a Christmas wish for me and for you

Peace and blessings are long overdue.

