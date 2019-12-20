Christmastime a fun time
Twas days before Christmas and 'cross the country
People were shopping, spending their money
Some of us have nuff and others little
How to stretch it, harder than a riddle.
Painting and cleaning and brightening up homes
Whitewash on trees and corner stones
This is the season to make things look bright
Putting up curtains, Christmas tree, and pepper light.
The sorrel is drawing and gungo peas shelling
Cake in the oven, sweetly smelling
Chicken and ham ready for the table
A bottle of something with a pretty label.
Families are meeting and coming together as one
Laughing and sharing, just getting along
Friends sending warm wishes to all they know
How they wish they were out of the snow!
A Jamaican Christmas can be warm and nice
Like pimento and nutmeg and allspice
But for some there is little joy here
They worry and fret in the grip of fear.
The wicked and heartless leggobeast
Seem determined to reduce us to the very least
Mayhem and murder is their chosen game
Will the crime monster ever grow tame?
Our hope may be dimmed, but it will surely grow bright
When we all decide to put up a strong fight
Away with the murder, the robbery, the sadness
No longer should we live with this madness.
This season and onward, let us unite
We'll walk hand in hand and put things right.
This is a Christmas wish for me and for you
Peace and blessings are long overdue.
Barbara Gloudon is a journalist, playwright and commentator. Send comments to the Observer or gloudonb@gmail.com.
