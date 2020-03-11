Common sense in the coronavirus challenge

The coronavirus continues its rampage throughout the world infecting anyone, rich and poor alike, who would be unfortunate enough to expose himself or herself to it. Of course, we do not know who has the virus as we move around and interact with others. In the absence of such knowledge, the simplest and most rudimentary hygienic practices have to be engaged in protecting ourselves and our families from being infected. Some of these practices — such as washing our hands with soap and water — we know very well, but we only have to be more diligent and disciplined in applying them.

The extent to which we protect ourselves will be defined also by how we apply common sense in how we live in these times. Why, for example, would anyone want to go on a cruise ship at this time? Statistics abound of the level of infection that can occur on these “floating islands”. And, further, just look at how cruise ships, wrongly or rightly, are being treated as pariahs as they are denied docking at several ports around the world. Why would one want to subject oneself to such hassle between now and June, or for the rest of the year, for that matter?

The same thing applies to air travel. If it is not absolutely necessary, why go to an airport and allow yourself to be “trapped” in a tight compartment with 150 or more passengers? One can understand if you really have to, but if you don't, why subject yourself to this hassle and potential threat to your health?

It is indicated that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for hours to a day. It occurred to me that this being so, our cellphones can be a mode through which the virus can spread. If you touch a surface that has the virus and use your phone you will most likely transfer the virus with the phone surface. You may dutifully wash your hands when you reach home, but forget that you had used your phone. You then get a call and immediately reach for your phone on which the virus still lives. You, thus, unwittingly, get the virus on your hand and open yourself to infection. It would seem to me that wisdom would dictate that we routinely wipe down our phones as we wash our hands. What do you think?

I am quite aware that common sense is not all that common since the dawn of the 21st century, but it would behove us to get wise and to be careful how we live, especially as this existential threat rages. It is not just in the area of primary hygienic practices that we should be concerned, but to consider the threats that small, developing economies, like Jamaica, face. We do not have the economic resilience that developed and more developed countries possess. It is true that our economy is stronger today than it has ever been over the past 40 years, but it is still very fragile and vulnerable to exogenous shocks such as the present crisis. As the global economy adjusts to the severe strains attendant upon dislocations caused by the virus, expect pressures on our economy in the near term.

It is in this context that the Government is preparing to deliver the budgetary priorities for the 2020/21 financial year. I have no doubt the the Andrew Holness Administration, and especially Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, has already gone back to the drawing board and will resharpen their pencils with a view to make changes that were not anticipated before the virus struck. If they have not done so, they have no choice — and the sooner the better.

We must continue to be vigilant as the most important thing remains the immediate safety and health of the population. Economic setbacks we can overcome in time. We are not strangers to economic crises and the effects of exogenous shocks on our economy. But this virus is a life and death matter for which we have to be prepared with stepped up vigilance and alertness.

The Ministry of Health and Dr Christopher Tufton's hands must be strengthened in the difficult task we face. The vigilance must be maintained, especially against economic interests, foreign and domestic, who may want to take advantage of the situation. Make no mistake about it, there is never a tragedy to assail humankind that does not have its hangers on and those who will rinse it for their own ends. Those who would be moved to do this must be resisted and shown up for who they are.

Transparency and the free flow of information is critical in the fight against this virus. I am heartened that the health ministry and its minister are seized of the importance of this being so. The best offence against an epidemiological outbreak is openness and transparency resulting in robust outflow of information to the public. We cannot make the mistake that countries like the United States is making. The Donald Trump Administration's approach to containing the virus has been abysmal. Even as I write, no robust testing of the population is taking place as is happening in countries like South Korea. As such, so one truly knows the true level of infection in the country. With this approach, and with the president inserting himself into what should be left to the scientists and the experts, I predict that by the end of March the country will be in the grip of a full-blown crisis, which could have been prevented. The country will be hurt by intransigence, incompetence, and political calculations in the context of a looming presidential election.

There has perhaps not been a time in recent history when the dictum that I am my brother's and sister's keeper rings more relevant and truer. Each person must look out for the interests of others and not just his own. We are in this together, and it is only as we are united in common purpose and determination that we will beat back the virus. If we do not, then God help us.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.